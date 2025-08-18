Zambian Bishop-Politician Calls for New Era of Principle-Driven African Politics

Reverend Musonda Selwyn Trevor Mwamba, Anglican Bishop and leader of Zambia’s oldest political party, UNIP, has urged Africa to return to the visionary politics that fueled independence movements.

Speaking on Ghana’s Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday, the cleric-turned-politician described Ghana as his “second home,” highlighting deep historical ties between the two nations. He recalled how Zambia’s founding fathers, including Kenneth Kaunda, drew inspiration from Ghana’s 1957 independence and the landmark All Africa People’s Conference in Accra.

“Ghana is like the Zambia of West Africa, and Zambia is the Ghana of Southern Africa,” Mwamba observed, emphasizing their shared pioneering roles in Africa’s liberation. Now leading the party that ushered Zambia to independence, he positioned the recent Accra Declaration—adopted at the African Political Parties Summit—as a potential turning point. He distilled three core principles from its ten points: rejecting petty politics for vision-based governance, building institutions that survive leadership changes, and placing national interest above self-serving agendas.

Mwamba warned against Africa’s destructive cycle where new governments dismantle predecessors’ work. “Whichever party comes in, development must continue—it should never be about personalities,” he stressed, citing Zambia’s history. Linking his dual roles, he explained: “I see myself as a bishop of politics—bringing ethical values into governance. Politics, like the church, must uplift people.”

Addressing youth disillusionment, he advocated inclusive systems modeled on traditions like Botswana’s kotla, where all voices are heard. “At independence, Kaunda was 39, his cabinet in their 30s. Africa must again give youth a seat,” he urged. On Pan-Africanism, Mwamba called for transcending colonial linguistic divides: “Kwame Nkrumah’s warning holds true: Ghana’s independence was meaningless unless all Africa was free.”

The UNIP leader concluded with a challenge: “If parties cease to serve the nation, they should cease to exist. Pan-Africanism isn’t nostalgia—it’s a practical roadmap requiring institutions that outlive us.”

You might wonder whether today’s leaders will embrace this call. For Mwamba, the answer hinges on sacrifice: “We must unite to develop the Africa we want.”