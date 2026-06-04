Zambia Extends Copper Export Tax Waiver to September

Zambia has extended the suspension of its 10 percent copper concentrate export tax until September 30, letting miners ship stockpiled material while domestic smelters undergo maintenance, authorities said.

According to a government notice seen by Reuters, the waiver covers up to 271,742 metric tons of copper concentrate and is meant to ease bottlenecks caused by reduced processing capacity, after several smelters faced technical disruptions in recent months. The measure extends an initial suspension introduced in August 2025.

Mopani Copper Mines received the largest quota at 100,000 tons, about 37 percent of the total. The company is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi’s International Resources Holding and Zambia’s state mining arm, ZCCM Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH). Barrick Mining’s Lumwana Mining Company was allocated 56,986 tons, while First Quantum Minerals and the Chinese-owned Nkana Mining and Minerals Processing received about 43,000 tons each. Lubambe Copper Mine, 70 percent owned by China’s JCHX Mining, was granted 15,000 tons, and Vedanta Resources’ Konkola Copper Mines 12,541 tons.

Zambia, Africa’s second-largest copper producer, exported 890,346 tons of copper in 2025 and is targeting three million tons of annual output by 2031. The country normally exports refined cathode rather than concentrate, so the waiver marks a temporary departure driven by the smelter outages.

For miners, the relief is immediate. Companies can move concentrate that would otherwise sit idle, easing storage and financing pressure and protecting export revenue while smelters run below capacity. For the wider economy, however, the repeated need for such waivers exposes a weak link in Zambia’s drive to process more copper at home. Forcing a return to exporting raw material undercuts the beneficiation agenda and leaves the country more exposed to swings in global concentrate prices. The foregone duty also carries a fiscal cost at a time when copper earnings are central to the budget.