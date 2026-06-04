Zambia Extends Copper Concentrate Export Tax Waiver to September 30 as Smelter Maintenance Limits Processing

The Southern African country of Zambia has extended its temporary waiver of the 10% export tax on copper concentrates until September 30, giving mining companies more time to move unprocessed material while critical smelting plants are out for maintenance and repairs. The move is intended to alleviate the accumulation of copper concentrate stocks as various smelters around the country continue to face operational and technical issues that have limited processing capacity. Historically, Zambia, one of Africa’s top copper producers, has exported the majority of its copper as processed cathodes rather than raw concentrates.

The tax suspension, which was initially implemented in August 2025, covers a total of 271,742 metric tons of copper concentrate permitted for export under the exemption plan. Zambia exported 890,346 metric tons of copper in 2025 and has set an ambitious goal of raising yearly production to 3 million metric tons by 2031. Among the beneficiaries, Mopani Copper Mines received the largest allocation with permission to export up to 100,000 metric tons duty-free, followed by Lumwana Mining Company (Barrick) with 56,986 metric tons, First Quantum Minerals and Chinese-owned Nkana Mining with approximately 43,000 metric tons each, Lubambe Copper Mine (China’s JCHX Mining) with 15,000 metric tons, and Vedanta Resources’ Konkola Copper Mines with 12,541 metric tons.

Key Developments: Smelter Maintenance, Quota Allocations, and the 3 Million Tonne Target

Zambia’s decision to extend the export tax waiver reflects the reality that domestic smelting capacity is insufficient to process all the copper concentrate produced in the country. Smelters are complex industrial plants requiring regular maintenance; when multiple smelters undergo maintenance simultaneously, the backlog of unprocessed concentrate grows. The waiver allows mining companies to export the concentrate rather than stockpile it, generating revenue and avoiding storage costs.

The 271,742-tonne quota is a significant volume. At current copper prices (approximately $9,000 to $10,000 per tonne), the concentrate represents approximately $2.5 billion in value. The 10% export tax would have been $250 million; the waiver therefore represents a substantial fiscal concession. The government’s calculation is that the tax revenue foregone is offset by the benefits of keeping mining companies operational and avoiding production cuts.

Mopani Copper Mines’ 100,000-tonne allocation is the largest. Mopani is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi’s International Resources Holding (IRH) and Zambia’s state-owned ZCCM-IH. The company has been undergoing a restructuring and investment programme aimed at increasing production. The waiver allows Mopani to export concentrate while its smelter is being upgraded.

Lumwana Mining Company (Barrick) received 56,986 tonnes. Barrick is a major investor in Zambia and has been expanding its operations. The waiver supports Lumwana’s production continuity.

First Quantum Minerals and Nkana Mining received approximately 43,000 tonnes each. First Quantum is one of the largest copper miners in Africa, with operations in Zambia and elsewhere. Nkana is Chinese-owned, reflecting China’s significant presence in Zambia’s mining sector.

Lubambe Copper Mine (JCHX Mining) received 15,000 tonnes, and Konkola Copper Mines (Vedanta) received 12,541 tonnes. Vedanta has been seeking to expand its Zambian operations but has faced legal and operational challenges.

The 2031 target of 3 million tonnes annually is ambitious. Zambia produced 890,346 tonnes in 2025. Tripling production in six years would require significant new investment, expanded mining operations, and improved smelting capacity. The export tax waiver is a short-term measure; the long-term solution is to build more smelters.

Analysis & Implications: Export Tax Economics, Smelter Capacity Constraints, and Value Retention

The export tax on copper concentrates is designed to encourage domestic processing. The rationale is that Zambia should not export raw material; it should smelt the concentrate into cathodes, capturing the value-added margin. The tax creates a price signal: if you export concentrate, you pay 10%; if you smelt domestically, you pay nothing. The waiver temporarily removes that signal.

The current smelter capacity constraints are a reminder that domestic processing capacity is limited. Zambia has several smelters, but they are ageing and require regular maintenance. The cost of building new smelters is high: a large copper smelter can cost $1 billion to $2 billion. The government’s ambition to increase production to 3 million tonnes will require a corresponding increase in smelting capacity.

The waiver is a pragmatic response. If smelters are offline, concentrate will accumulate. Stockpiling is costly and takes up space. Exporting the concentrate generates revenue that can be reinvested in mining operations. The government foregoes tax revenue in the short term to avoid a more costly disruption.

The beneficiaries are primarily foreign-owned companies: Barrick (Canadian), First Quantum (Canadian), IRH (UAE), Vedanta (Indian), and Chinese firms. The waiver benefits these companies directly. The government’s challenge is to ensure that the benefits of mining (taxes, royalties, employment) are captured for Zambia, not just for foreign shareholders.

The broader context is Zambia’s push to increase copper production. Copper is critical for the energy transition: electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar panels, and grid infrastructure all require copper. Zambia is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand. However, increased production requires investment in mining, smelting, and infrastructure. The export tax waiver is a minor measure; the bigger picture is attracting investment.

The Accra Street Journal notes that Ghana is not a major copper producer; the country’s mining sector is dominated by gold. However, the lessons from Zambia apply: processing raw materials domestically captures value; export taxes can encourage processing; but smelting capacity must be built and maintained. Ghana’s gold sector faces similar questions about domestic refining.

What This Means for Zambia’s Mining Sector, Smelter Investment, and Production Targets

For Zambia’s mining sector, the waiver provides breathing room. Mining companies can continue producing even when smelters are offline. The waiver reduces the risk of production cuts and layoffs. The government’s message is that it supports the sector, even if it means foregoing tax revenue in the short term.

For smelter investment, the waiver is a signal. The government is willing to accommodate temporary constraints, but the long-term goal is domestic processing. Companies that invest in smelting capacity will be rewarded (by avoiding the export tax). Companies that rely on the waiver may find that it is not extended indefinitely.

For the 3 million tonne production target, the waiver is a supporting measure. The target is ambitious; achieving it will require new mines, expanded existing mines, and improved infrastructure. The waiver helps existing mines maintain production, but it does not create new capacity.

For ZCCM-IH, the state-owned investment corporation, the waiver is an opportunity. ZCCM-IH owns minority stakes in many mines. The waiver benefits those mines, increasing their profitability and, potentially, the dividends paid to ZCCM-IH. ZCCM-IH is also seeking to increase its stakes; the waiver supports that ambition.

The Accra Street Journal’s assessment: the export tax waiver is a sensible short-term measure. The government is responding to a technical problem (smelter maintenance) with a pragmatic solution. The longer-term challenge is to build enough smelting capacity to process all the concentrate produced domestically. The 3 million tonne target cannot be met without corresponding smelter capacity. The waiver buys time; the investment must follow.

Wider Context: African Copper Production and the Energy Transition

Zambia is Africa’s second-largest copper producer, after the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The DRC produces approximately 1.8 million tonnes annually; Zambia produces approximately 900,000 tonnes. Together, they account for a significant share of global copper supply. The energy transition is expected to increase copper demand significantly, creating opportunities for both countries.

The challenge in both countries is smelting capacity. The DRC exports much of its concentrate to China for processing; Zambia also exports concentrate. The value added in smelting (concentrate to cathode) is lost to the domestic economy. Building smelters is capital-intensive, but the long-term benefits (jobs, tax revenue, industrial development) are substantial.

The comparison with Chile, the world’s largest copper producer, is instructive. Chile has significant smelting capacity; it processes much of its concentrate domestically. The country has also developed a downstream industry (copper wire, tubing, components). Zambia’s ambition should be to follow a similar path.

The role of Chinese investment is significant. Chinese companies own stakes in many Zambian mines and smelters. China also processes much of Zambia’s concentrate. The relationship is mutually beneficial but creates dependency. Zambia should seek to diversify its smelting partners, attracting investment from other countries.

The environmental dimension is also relevant. Smelting is energy-intensive and produces emissions (sulphur dioxide). Zambia’s smelters must comply with environmental regulations and invest in pollution control. The government must balance economic development with environmental protection.

The Accra Street Journal’s conclusion: the export tax waiver is a temporary fix. The real story is Zambia’s ambition to increase copper production to 3 million tonnes annually by 2031. Achieving that target will require investment in mining, smelting, and infrastructure. The government must create an attractive investment climate, enforce the rule of law, and ensure that the benefits of mining are shared broadly. The waiver is a small step; the journey is long.