Yvonne Jegede Celebrates Two Decades in Nollywood with Empowerment Initiative

Nigerian actress, producer, and model Yvonne Jegede has marked 20 years in Nollywood with reflections on her journey and plans to empower creatives through financial literacy programs.

Jegede recently celebrated her milestone achievement in the Nigerian film industry, sharing insights into her remarkable career trajectory during an interview monitored on TVC.

The actress recounted how her entry into acting was purely accidental. She met director Charles Novia by chance on the streets, shouting his name across the road, which led to her first significant role in the film Missing Angel. “Acting wasn’t even part of my childhood plans,” Jegede revealed during the television appearance.

Her acting career officially began in 2004 when she featured in Missing Angels, though her breakthrough came the following year. In 2005, she gained widespread recognition after appearing in the music video for 2Face Idibia’s hit song “African Queen” alongside Annie Macaulay.

Jegede praised the remarkable evolution of Nigeria’s film industry over the past two decades. “Nollywood has gone a hundred steps forward,” she stated. “Before, it was more like a return on investment for the forerunners, but now people attend proper institutions to learn filmmaking. Some even learn how to make money from movies through digital marketing and other tools.”

The actress, who has appeared in over 100 films including Funke Akindele’s blockbuster A Tribe Called Judah, emphasized technology’s transformative role in production quality and professionalism. “There’s been a huge step, and I’m proud to be part of this era,” she said.

Beyond celebrating her career, Jegede announced plans to launch an investment consultancy specifically designed for entertainment industry professionals. “I have a very big heart. I love to share information. I’m not a gatekeeper,” she explained during the TVC interview.

The initiative aims to provide financial guidance and mentorship to creatives navigating career and investment decisions. “Especially for people in the entertainment sector, we want to give guidance and help them make headway,” Jegede stated.

She also plans to premiere a film addressing sickle cell anemia during her anniversary celebrations. “It’s the best time for me to bring the movie out because of the story it tells and the societal issues it covers,” she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Jegede acknowledged the importance of continuous growth and adaptation in the entertainment industry. “There’s so much I’ve been thinking about in my quiet moments, how to improve myself and impact others positively. I’m using this milestone to share as much as I can and not hide behind the spotlight anymore,” she added.

Jegede was born in Agenebode, Edo State, and holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Girne American University in Cyprus. Her career has included both acting and production work, with her 2015 debut as a producer on the film 3 Is Company marking her expansion beyond performance roles.

The anniversary celebrations will combine film premiere activities with educational workshops focused on creative empowerment and financial planning for entertainment professionals.