YouTuber Jailed for Life Over Fake Livestream Murder

A Northern Irish YouTuber received a life sentence at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday for murdering his pregnant partner Natalie McNally, faking an alibi with a prerecorded gaming livestream.

Stephen McCullagh, 36, of Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, must serve at least 31 years before he can apply for parole. A jury convicted him in a unanimous verdict on 23 March 2026 after a trial lasting five weeks.

McCullagh stabbed, strangled and beat McNally, 32, at her Lurgan home on 18 December 2022. She was 15 weeks pregnant with their son, Dean.

Four days before the attack, McCullagh had recorded himself playing Grand Theft Auto and later broadcast the footage as though it streamed live that night. Police released him at first, then re-arrested him after forensic experts exposed the staged video.

Mr Justice Patrick Kinney described the murder as cold blooded and calculated, telling McCullagh he had planned the killing in remorseless detail. He said McCullagh attacked someone he professed to love in a frenzied assault.

After the killing, McCullagh posed as a grieving partner. The family welcomed him during McNally’s wake and allowed him time alone with her, believing he wished to grieve. He also tried to pin the blame on her former boyfriend.

Catherine Kierans of the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) called the alibi an elaborate charade and said the premeditation surpassed anything she had encountered in a domestic murder.

Outside court, McNally’s father, Noel, spoke of his family’s unimaginable pain. He said the sentence was no celebration but voiced hope it carried a wider message: “Hopefully it will serve as a deterrent to help stop violence against women.”