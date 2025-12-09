Youth Take Spotlight as GACC Reinforces Anti-Corruption Commitment

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the national fight against corruption, positioning Ghana’s youth at the centre of a renewed integrity agenda as the world marks the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day.

In a statement issued and signed by its Executive Secretary, Mrs. Beauty Emefa Narteh, GACC warned that corruption continues to drain national resources, weaken public institutions, widen inequality, and undermine public trust—impacts felt most by young people.

“Every cedi lost is a missed opportunity for better schools, improved healthcare, stronger infrastructure, and decent jobs,” Mrs. Narteh said. “The dreams of our youth are limited when the systems meant to serve them are compromised.”

She emphasised that this year’s theme, “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity,” reflects GACC’s long-standing mission of equipping young people with the knowledge, values, and confidence needed to promote accountability and transparency.

Significant Youth Engagement Achieved in 2024

GACC highlighted notable gains in 2024 when, through its Local Accountability Networks (LANets), it conducted youth-focused anti-corruption engagements across 34 districts in 14 regions, reaching about 50,000 young people.

These activities were held in tertiary institutions, senior high schools, faith-based groups, youth associations, and communities.

A nationwide social media campaign further broadened public dialogue on electoral integrity and discouraged vote-buying ahead of the 2024 elections.

Expansion Across 87 Districts in 2025

Building on this momentum, GACC announced an expanded rollout of activities for 2025.

The Coalition will implement its youth-focused anti-corruption engagements across 87 districts in all 16 regions, intensifying education on the effects of corruption, promoting whistleblowing, and encouraging civic responsibility.

A strengthened digital campaign will also continue to amplify youth voices and spread anti-corruption messages across multiple online platforms.

Call for Collective Support

GACC stressed that empowering young people is “a strategic investment in the nation’s future.” When youth understand corruption and are equipped to challenge it, Mrs. Narteh said, they become “powerful agents of change.”

The Coalition urged parents, teachers, religious leaders, traditional authorities, civil society groups, the media, and public institutions to actively support young people in their stand for integrity.

GACC also encouraged young people to commit to the 3Rs in the fight against corruption: Resist, Reject, and Report wrongdoing wherever they encounter it.

“You are not only the leaders of tomorrow,” Mrs. Narteh said, “but also the defenders of integrity today.”

The Coalition expressed confidence that with a united effort, Ghana can build a society grounded in transparency, accountability, and justice.

These initiatives are supported by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and the GIZ EU-funded PAIReD Programme.