Youth Programme Wins Top Recognition at Africa Europe Foundation Awards

The AU-EU Youth Voices Lab secured first place among 401 applicants at the 2025 Africa Europe Foundation Youth Awards and won the .eu Web Awards People’s Choice category with a perfect score, marking significant recognition for youth engagement efforts across both continents.

The four year programme, part of the AU-EU Youth Lab initiative, received the top award from eight winning projects selected from 401 applications across Africa and Europe. The recognition came ahead of the 7th AU-EU Summit held in Luanda, Angola on 24 to 25 November 2025.

The programme participated in key summit events during November 2025. Youth representatives and advisory board members attended the AU-EU Civil Society and Youth Forum on 20 to 21 November 2025, where they contributed to discussions on peace, security, prosperity and multilateralism. Their recommendations were compiled into a Joint Declaration presented at the main summit.

Oxfam and Search for Common Ground, programme partners working with CONCORD Europe, organized the event Collective Voices in Action during the summit period. The gathering provided a platform for youth and civil society to share perspectives on the Africa Europe partnership.

Youthmakers Hub represented the programme at the Africa Europe Innovation Dialogues on 22 October 2025 in Brussels, Belgium, participating in the launch of the Africa Europe Innovation Platform. The organization also attended the Innovation Fair the following day, connecting with policymakers and private sector representatives.

The .eu Web Awards recognition came with a 10 out of 10 total score, including 5 out of 5 from judges and 2,635 votes from online audiences. The .eu Web Awards returned in September 2025 after a break and makeover, celebrating excellence among European domain holders.

The AU-EU Youth Voices Lab operates across 54 African countries with focused interventions in 14 African nations and one European country. The programme aims to train 24,000 young people on advocacy skills including policy advocacy, leadership development and community engagement.

The consortium implementing the initiative includes Oxfam, Restless Development, Search for Common Ground, Youthmakers Hub and ComDev Africa. The European Union provides funding through EuropeAid with a total budget of 7.4 million euros and EU contribution of 7 million euros.

The programme launched on 1 March 2024 and runs until 29 February 2028. It includes a mobile application offering training with certification and other resources for young people across both continents. Plans for 2026 include micro-funding opportunities and new campaigns for youth to shape policy and drive innovation.