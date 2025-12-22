Youth Power On Display: Citizen Check 2025 Walk Draws Thousands Nationwide

Tema came alive with youthful energy as thousands of young Ghanaians from across the country converged for the 2025 Citizen Check International Youth Walk, turning the principal streets of the harbour city into a powerful symbol of youth unity, advocacy and social consciousness.

The walk, organised by Citizen Check International, recorded one of its largest turnouts since inception, drawing participants from the Greater Accra, Central, Western and Northern regions. Clad in branded shirts, participants walked through some principal streets of Tema to amplify their collective voice on issues affecting their future such as drug abuse, unemployment and social neglect.

The overwhelming participation underscored the growing influence of Citizen Check International as a leading youth advocacy platform, mobilising young people to take active roles in national development discourse. Organisers described the turnout as a clear indication that Ghanaian youths are increasingly willing to engage, speak up and demand positive change.

Speaking on the sidelines of the walk, Vice President of Citizen Check International, Lord Asante Pobee, praised the commitment and discipline of the participants, noting that the massive turnout reflects the urgency with which young people view the fight against drug abuse and other social challenges.

“This turnout sends a strong message that the youth are ready to be part of the solution. When young people show up in these numbers, it means the message is resonating nationwide,” he said.

The event also attracted significant public and institutional attention, with representatives from state agencies, political leadership and the creative industry joining the youth on the streets. Among them was the Deputy Director-General in charge of Operations at NADMO, Teddy Safori Addi, whose presence further highlighted the importance of youth-centred advocacy in shaping public policy.

The walk was led by the President of Citizen Check International, Mamudu Muda Abdulla, alongside the Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency, Lawyer James Enu, popular musician Showboy, and several state security officials, adding visibility and credibility to the growing movement.

Participants and organisers alike described the 2025 walk as more than just a march, but a celebration of youth power, responsibility and collective action. Citizen Check International says the success of this year’s event has strengthened its resolve to expand its outreach and youth engagement programmes across the country.

With the strong showing in Tema, the organisation believes the annual walk is fast becoming a national youth movement—one that uses peaceful advocacy, public education and unity to champion a safer, healthier and more empowered future for Ghana’s young population.