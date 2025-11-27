Youth Network Demands Greater Participation in Mission 300 Energy Programme

The Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND) has called on government to prioritise youth participation and significantly expand financing for green entrepreneurship as Ghana implements its Mission 300 Energy Compact.

At a news conference in Accra, Chibeze Ezekiel, Executive Coordinator of SYND, commended government for recognising the National Energy Compact in the 2026 Budget and reaffirming key targets. These include achieving 99.8 percent electricity access, 50 percent clean cooking access, and raising the renewable energy share to 10 percent by 2030.

He said meaningful youth engagement must be central to the programme, adding that Mission 300, which aligns with the continental goal of connecting 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030, places job creation at its core.

“Given that job creation is central to Mission 300, young people must be involved in the planning and implementation of the Energy Compact,” he said, referencing the National Youth Policy.

Ghana’s Mission 300 agenda focuses on expanding national electricity access, scaling renewable energy solutions, promoting clean cooking technologies, and unlocking private sector investment in the energy ecosystem.

Mr Ezekiel welcomed several commitments captured in the budget, including the rollout of the Rural Electricity Acceleration and Urban Intensification Initiative. This programme uses a faster turnkey model to connect unserved communities.

He also praised plans to boost electricity access in remote areas, strengthen off grid solar deployment across the Volta, Oti, Savannah and Central regions, and implement Phase I of the National Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Promotion Programme. The initiative targets 450,000 household cookstoves and 7,000 commercial units.

“These are important steps toward making electricity access universal, reliable and transformative,” he said.

However, he raised concerns about the budget’s lack of clarity on sector level job creation, despite Mission 300’s emphasis on expanding employment opportunities for young people.

Although government projects 800,000 jobs in 2026 and anticipates more than 322,000 renewable energy jobs between 2026 and 2030, the budget does not specify how many roles will emerge directly from Mission 300.

Mr Ezekiel also described as inadequate the GH¢2.0 billion allocation for Phase I of the Rural Electricity Acceleration and Urban Intensification Initiative, arguing that it falls short of the Energy Compact’s estimated US$4.4 billion requirement. “The GH¢2.0 billion allocation, though commendable, is inadequate,” he said.

He further highlighted limited support for youth led clean energy enterprises such as solar companies, clean cookstove manufacturers and briquette producers, stressing that these businesses are vital to expanding access, driving innovation and creating jobs.

Mr Ezekiel also cautioned that the first phase of the National LPG Promotion Programme may face implementation setbacks, including insufficient filling infrastructure and rising LPG prices, which could discourage adoption and lead to unused cylinders.

He urged government to formally recognise youth led renewable energy enterprises as co creators of national energy solutions and called for institutionalised youth participation in implementing the Energy Compact.

“Young entrepreneurs are already driving innovation and contributing to rural electrification and climate action,” he said. “Government must intentionally empower the youth not merely as beneficiaries, but as partners in delivering Ghana’s energy future.”

President John Dramani Mahama officially launched Ghana’s National Energy Compact under Mission 300 at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum in New York in September 2025, with expectations of attracting $20 billion in investments over the next decade.

The initiative is led by the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank Group, in collaboration with partners including the Rockefeller Foundation and Sustainable Energy for All.