Youth-Led Initiative Partners FirstBank for Financial Literacy Workshop

The Rise and Thrive Collective, partnering with FirstBank Ghana, held its first financial literacy workshop to strengthen money management skills among micro and small business operators across the country.

Themed “Boosting Business Resilience & Success through Smart Financial Management,” the September 27, 2025 event at MikAddo Conference Centre in Accra drew approximately 120 participants. Attendees included members of the Association of Medicine Counter Assistants Ghana (AMCAG) and the Over-The-Counter Medicine Sellers Association (OTCMSA), representing sectors critical to community healthcare access.

The Rise and Thrive Collective is a non-governmental organisation founded by Nunyuie Akaba, currently completing his final year at SOS Hermann-Gmeiner International School. His organisation targets the financial literacy gap affecting small-scale entrepreneurs nationwide.

Akaba traced his motivation to an internship experience with FirstBank Ghana. During a community engagement exercise at the University of Ghana, he witnessed what he describes as widespread financial illiteracy among small business owners. That observation sparked his vision to equip entrepreneurs with essential financial knowledge through structured training programmes.

Opening the workshop, Akaba presented statistics from the Ministry of Finance and Standard and Poor Global Rating to illustrate the extent of financial illiteracy challenges facing Ghanaian entrepreneurs. The data underscored why practical financial education has become urgent for business sustainability.

Chartered Accountant Seth Boateng led the technical sessions by breaking down fundamental business finance concepts. His presentation covered assets, balance sheets, cash flow, gross profit, operating profit and margin, liquidity, and break-even points. The session aimed to demystify financial terminology that often intimidates small business operators without formal accounting training.

Financial planning and business finance consultant Neenyi Ayirebi-Acquah focused his presentation on actionable financial management strategies. He emphasised disciplined budgeting, diligent record-keeping, effective cash flow planning, and the critical importance of separating personal finances from business operations. According to Ayirebi-Acquah, maintaining accurate financial records isn’t optional but rather essential for regulatory compliance and creating pathways to business sustainability and growth.

Representing FirstBank Ghana, Sefakor Ahiave explained the institution’s background, including its recent rebranding. She highlighted various savings accounts and financial products designed to help small business owners manage and grow their capital efficiently.

Ahiave gave particular attention to the FirstGem Savings Account, a product specifically created for women entrepreneurs. The account offers higher interest earnings compared to standard savings products, helping women business owners build wealth at an accelerated pace while maintaining access to their funds.

In closing remarks, Akaba thanked partners and participants while characterising the workshop as the beginning of a broader campaign to expand financial literacy nationwide. He pledged that the organisation would roll out similar workshops across other communities to strengthen financial awareness and improve business resilience among Ghana’s micro and small enterprise sector.

The strong attendance and active participation demonstrated growing demand for practical financial training within the country’s vast informal business sector, where millions of entrepreneurs operate without formal business education.