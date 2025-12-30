Youth King Osman Ayariga Participates in Peaceful Cultural Display at Samanpiid Festival

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Naaken Naab I (Youth King) Osman Ayariga, joined the youth of Kusaug in a vibrant display of traditional dance during the Samanpiid Festival, symbolizing peace, unity, and cultural pride.

Clad in traditional regalia and mounted on horseback, Mr. Ayariga made a grand appearance that drew admiration from festival patrons. His participation alongside the youth underscored the importance of preserving cultural heritage while fostering unity among the younger generation.

The energetic dance performances showcased the rich traditions of the Kusaug Kingdom and highlighted the role of the youth as custodians of peace and cultural continuity.

Observers described the moment as a powerful symbol of harmony between leadership and the youth, reflecting a shared vision for peaceful coexistence and development.

The Samanpiid Festival, an annual harvest and cultural celebration, continues to serve as a platform for strengthening unity and promoting peace within the Kusaug Kingdom and the wider Upper East Region.