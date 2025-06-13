Youth innovation takes center stage in the Y-Fit GH HIV challenge

Are you 15-24 years old and passionate about HIV prevention? Share your bold, creative ideas to help promote HIV self-testing and prevention services among youth in Ghana.

Submit a poem, video, skit, song, artwork, essay – anything that brings your idea to life!

Deadline: June 20, 2025

Submit online: https://bit.ly/yfitghopencall or via WhatsApp: +1-716-400-1797‬ (Download form: https://bit.ly/yfitopencallforms)

Selected ideas will join a 3-day Innovation Sprint (July 3–5) and a 2-week Bootcamp (July 21–August 2) to turn ideas into real solutions with mentors and experts. Final prizes (up to GHS 10,000) will be awarded after the Bootcamp to the best youth-led HIV prevention solutions.

Please share widely and encourage youth in your network to participate. Let’s support youth-led change!