Youth Group Uses Music to Combat Cyberbullying in West Mamprusi

A youth led organization, Music for Change and Development Youth Band, recently hosted an engagement session for residents of Tinguri in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region, focusing on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) and cyberbullying.

The organization, funded by Plan International Ghana, operates in five communities within the West Mamprusi Municipality, including Tinguri, Yawoku, Diani, Guabulga, and Manga, using music as a tool for development and social education.

The event aimed to educate youth, young girls and boys, elderly individuals, and traditional authorities on protecting children from cyberbullying, sextortion, phishing, and online exploitation, which can negatively impact their future.

Sanbobi Mahama Issah, an officer at the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, emphasized, “We want them to get to know the importance of protecting children against cyberbullying, against phishing, against sextortion, against sexual exploitation through online. This has been an important exercise because we hardly have an opportunity to engage the communities like this.”

Issah added, “It is important as a nation, as a region, and municipality that we prioritize protecting our children, especially adolescents on how to protect themselves from online bullying.”

Issah also stressed that “when you are online, you don’t accept friend requests from people that you don’t know.”

This is the second time Music for Change has organized such an event in the area using music as a tool to reach their target audiences.

The Programmes Director for Music for Change, Jehoshaphat Langah, in an interview with Asaase News, stated, “We are implementing a programme called Youth Empowered to Thrive, funded by Plan International Ghana, aiming to engage communities on SGBV issues.”

Langah noted, “Statistics show various forms of violence and abuse against children and women in our social relationships.”

Jehoshaphat appealed for partnerships to expand Music for Change’s reach beyond the West Mamprusi Municipality. He reiterated that they will do more and touch more lives when they get support from other organizations.

Plan International Ghana came to the West Mamprusi Municipality in 2021 and has been supporting girl child education, fighting sexual and gender based violence, and providing other humanitarian services in the various communities in the Municipality.

In August 2025, Plan International Ghana launched an innovative project dubbed “Promoting Resilience, Opportunity, and Equity for Children and Adolescents Through Transformation” (PROTECT) in partnership with Songtaba at the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly hall in Walewale. The project aims to create a safe environment for children, adolescents, and youth, particularly girls and young women, free from all forms of abuse, including sexual and gender based violence.

Other youth led organizations are also active in the area. Power Women Tinguri, which operates in 15 communities in the municipality, works in partnership with Plan International Ghana to address sexual and reproductive health issues, teenage pregnancy, early and forced marriage, and other harmful practices affecting women and children.

The organization has organized capacity building workshops focused on personal hygiene, self esteem, menstrual health, and the fight against sexual and gender based violence. Programme Coordinator Shamsia Mohammed noted that the organization is building the confidence of adolescents through clubs for both boys and girls.

The convergence of multiple youth led initiatives in West Mamprusi reflects a broader movement to address social challenges through community based approaches, with music, education, and peer to peer engagement serving as powerful tools for change.

Sexual and gender based violence remains a significant challenge in Ghana, particularly in rural communities where cultural norms and limited access to information and resources can perpetuate harmful practices. Statistics from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service consistently show high rates of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault cases across the country.

Cyberbullying and online exploitation have emerged as growing concerns, especially among adolescents who increasingly have access to mobile phones and the internet. The use of music and culturally relevant engagement methods helps these organizations reach communities in ways that resonate with local values while addressing modern challenges.