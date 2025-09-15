Youth Group Targets 100% Victory for Bawumia in NPP North East Primaries

The Bold Patriots Alliance for Bawumia has set ambitious goals to deliver total victory for the former vice president in three North East Region constituencies during the January 2026 NPP presidential primaries.

BoPA has set ambitious targets, aiming for 100% votes in Yagaba-Kubori, Walewale, and Nalerigu/Gambaga constituencies, while projecting 90-95% support in the region’s remaining three constituencies. The youth group formed after the NPP’s 2024 electoral defeat to rebuild party structures nationwide.

North East Regional coordinator Yakubu Amadu outlined the group’s strategy during constituency visits, emphasizing Bawumia’s problem-solving capabilities and vision for Ghana’s future. The organization has established branches across all 16 regions to mobilize delegate support.

“Percentage wise, Yagaba, we assuring Dr 100 percent, Walewale too, we are assuring Dr 100 percent, then Nalerigu/Gambaga too we are assuring Dr 100 percent,” Amadu declared. For Chereponi, Bunkpurugu, and Yunyoo constituencies, BoPA estimates securing between 90-95% of delegate votes.

The NPP scheduled its presidential primaries for Saturday, January 31, 2026, providing candidates extensive time to campaign across the country’s constituencies. The early announcement allows aspirants to organize comprehensive delegate outreach programs.

BoPA’s formation reflects broader party reorganization efforts following December 2024’s electoral disappointment. The group positions itself as supporting party restructuring while specifically advocating for Bawumia’s presidential ambitions extending to the 2028 general elections.

“His integrity, the charisma, and then he is a problem solver, and that is the best future Ghana need for now,” regional coordinators emphasized when describing their candidate preference.

Recent constituency engagements suggest strong regional support for Bawumia, with Ashanti Region delegates reaffirming their backing during his three-day tour. The former vice president continues campaigning across traditional NPP strongholds while expanding into competitive areas.

Independent polling indicates Bawumia maintains leads in key regions, though delegate sentiment remains fluid ahead of the primaries. The North East Region represents crucial territory where Bawumia enjoys historical connections and cultural affinity.

BoPA plans utilizing local radio stations to amplify their campaign message throughout the region. The grassroots approach targets constituency-level delegates who will determine the primaries outcome across Ghana’s political landscape.

The group frames Bawumia as the NPP’s optimal choice for reclaiming political power, citing his national recognition and policy experience. Their regional strategy focuses on maximizing delegate turnout while ensuring unified party support post-primaries.

“In regrouping, the group BoPA formed in order to help the party for restructuring and reorganisation,” Amadu explained. The initiative represents youth activism within NPP structures as the party prepares for competitive internal contests.

Bawumia recently told delegates he represents the “fastest route to Jubilee House,” emphasizing unity and electoral viability in his campaign messaging. His team projects confidence despite acknowledging competitive dynamics within the party.

The North East Region’s six constituencies represent strategic terrain where cultural connections and development promises intersect with delegate preferences. BoPA’s ambitious targets reflect optimism about regional loyalty translating into primary votes.

As January approaches, various candidate support groups continue organizing across constituencies, setting up what promises to be an intensely competitive but internally focused campaign period for the NPP’s presidential selection process.