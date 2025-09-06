Youth Group Issues Ultimatum Over Controversial Bawku Claims

The Mamprugu Youth Association has issued an ultimatum to Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team, demanding immediate retraction of allegations that former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia imposed a rival chief on Bawku during the 2024 elections.

The youth group condemned the claims as dangerous falsehoods that exploit the sensitive chieftaincy conflict for political gain, threatening to reignite tensions in the volatile Upper East Region town.

In a statement released Thursday, September 5, 2025, the Mamprugu Youth Association described spokesperson Kwasi Kwarteng’s social media allegations as “false and dangerous,” insisting the claim was originally fabricated by the National Democratic Congress during the 2024 election campaign.

The controversy stems from Kwarteng’s tweet alleging that Bawumia “flew a rivalry Chief to Bawku; imposed him on the people just days before a general election,” a claim the youth association says recycles discredited NDC propaganda.

“It is therefore disgraceful that Kennedy Agyapong and his spokesperson, who claim to have supported the NPP candidate in that election, are now shamelessly recycling the same propaganda against the very candidate they purportedly supported,” the group stated.

The association expressed particular concern about resurrecting what they termed “poisonous tactics” at a time when political parties are moving away from ethnic-based campaigning strategies that have historically inflamed tensions in Bawku.

The allegations touch on one of Ghana’s most intractable conflicts, where competing claims to traditional authority have fueled decades of intermittent violence. According to a 2023 National Peace Council report, over 200 people have died in Bawku-related violence, making any political manipulation of chieftaincy issues particularly sensitive.

The youth group characterized the claims as “not only irresponsible but a direct insult to the people of Bawku and the entire Mamprugu Kingdom, who have long borne the brunt of reckless political manipulation.”

Their statement reflects broader concerns about politicians exploiting traditional authority disputes for electoral advantage, particularly in areas where such conflicts have resulted in significant loss of life and property.

The Bawku chieftaincy dispute involves competing claims between different ethnic groups over who has legitimate authority to occupy the traditional skin, creating divisions that politicians have historically manipulated during election periods.

Recent government efforts to mediate the conflict have yielded limited success, with periodic outbreaks of violence continuing to disrupt normal life in the commercial town near Ghana’s border with Burkina Faso.

The timing of this controversy is particularly significant as Ghana prepares for future elections, with political observers warning against the dangers of ethnic politicking in volatile areas like Bawku.

Kennedy Agyapong, who is seeking the New Patriotic Party’s presidential nomination for future elections, has not yet responded to the youth association’s ultimatum or provided clarification on his team’s position regarding the allegations.

The Mamprugu Youth Association’s demand for retraction and apology underscores the delicate balance required when discussing traditional authority issues in politically sensitive regions.

Political analysts emphasize the importance of responsible rhetoric, particularly from national figures, when addressing chieftaincy matters that have historically triggered violence and community divisions.

The controversy highlights ongoing challenges in Ghana’s democratic discourse, where traditional authority and modern politics intersect in complex and sometimes volatile ways.

For residents of Bawku, who have endured decades of conflict-related disruptions to education, commerce, and daily life, the political exploitation of their traditional authority disputes represents a particularly painful form of manipulation.

The youth association’s statement reflects growing intolerance among affected communities for politicians who treat their suffering as material for campaign messaging or political point-scoring.