Youth Group Donates 40 School Bags to Chorkor Children

A youth-led nonprofit delivered 40 school bags to pupils of the Galilee Methodist Church in Chorkor, Accra, on Saturday, February 21, 2026, in a bid to ease financial pressure on families in the coastal community and keep children motivated to stay in school.

All The Same Accra (ATS Accra), the Ghanaian branch of the All The Same Nonprofit Organization, organised the donation in collaboration with Reusable Bags Ghana. Each child who received a bag also had a direct conversation with members of the ATS team, giving organisers a clearer picture of the specific challenges facing pupils and their families in Chorkor.

The initiative was designed to address a straightforward but significant barrier to schooling in the community. Many families in Chorkor face daily financial hardship and struggle to afford basic school materials, a situation that the organisation said contributes to low student motivation and poor academic performance. By supplying bags, ATS Accra aimed to reduce that burden on parents while sending a message to the children that their education matters.

The impact of the simple gesture was apparent. One pupil, receiving a bag for the first time, told the team: “Now I have a bag!” The reaction reinforced for organisers both the depth of need in the community and the value of direct, targeted support.

ATS Accra described the donation as part of a broader commitment to community development, educational support, and social impact work in underserved communities across Ghana. The organisation said it intends to reach more children in subsequent phases of the initiative, and called on individuals and businesses to get involved in supporting similar efforts.

Reusable Bags Ghana, the initiative’s partner, supplied the bags as part of its mission to promote sustainable products while supporting community causes across the country.