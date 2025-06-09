Youth Exodus Reflects Waning Hope in Ghana – Andy Darko

Petroleum engineer Andy Darko has warned that Ghana faces a crisis of youth disillusionment, citing mass emigration driven by unemployment and economic hardship.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on June 9, Darko highlighted parallel statistics: approximately 60,000 U.S. visa applications compared to 50,000 admissions at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. “Imagine the same number entering university are trying to leave. That signals crisis,” Darko stated.

He attributed the exodus to unfulfilled expectations, noting: “What we put in is not what we get. That’s killing every youth’s hope.” Darko observed that economic reality rather than diminished patriotism motivates departure. “Abroad, work provides sustenance and savings. Here, you work hard but cannot afford fuel. Leaving home costs GH₵200 daily.”

He called for targeted investment in youth-oriented sectors like sports, music, and technology to rebuild national pride and opportunity, invoking composer Ephraim Amu’s legacy of cultural patriotism. “We need leadership declaring ‘I am here for youth’ as foundation for patriotic renewal,” Darko concluded.

Ghana’s youth unemployment rate reached 9.7% in Q4 2023 per Ghana Statistical Service data, amid 25.8% inflation for May 2024.