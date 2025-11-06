Youth Charter Unveils Continental Framework Using Sport to Transform African Development

The Youth Charter announced today the Africa-focused expansion of its Youth 4 Africa framework, calling for holistic, integrated cross-sector development to empower the continent’s young population.

The UK registered charity and United Nations accredited organization revealed the initiative builds on over 30 years of global experience in Sport for Development and Peace. The framework urges African governments, Confederation of African Football (CAF) member associations, Pan-African institutions, nongovernmental organizations, the private sector, and international development agencies to align athletic programs, education, health, employment, and peacebuilding into a unified strategy for delivering the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The Youth 4 Africa approach builds on the Community Campus Model, an ecosystem integrating six elements: athletic and physical activity, education and digital skills, health and wellbeing, arts and creative expression, enterprise pathways, and peacebuilding. This model promotes comprehensive empowerment rooted in grassroots transformation.

Recent African initiatives demonstrate the potential of this approach. The organization highlighted the Tibu Africa and International Organization for Migration (IOM) Morocco “Africa Cup of Living Together” as a model of athletic programs driving social inclusion. The initiative engages migrant and Moroccan young people with education, leadership, and employability pathways, advancing goals on quality education, reduced inequalities, sustainable communities, and peace.

The CAF and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Schools Football Programme represents another landmark partnership. This initiative positions football as a workforce pipeline for African youth, connecting early-age participation to career pathways across coaching, administration, media, events, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Africa’s demographic landscape presents both challenge and opportunity. The continent’s population under 35 years will exceed 830 million by 2030. When athletic programs link with skills development and business training, they can unlock economic potential, generate employment, and build peaceful, resilient communities.

The Youth Charter called on African Union bodies to integrate holistic frameworks into Agenda 2063 implementation. It urged CAF, member associations, and ministries of sport and education to expand community-based ecosystems linked with learning and employment. The organization encouraged Afreximbank, African Development Bank, and private sector partners to invest in infrastructure and community programs. It also asked international agencies including United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), IOM, and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to embed athletic and cultural initiatives within portfolios covering migration, peacebuilding, and resilience.

The framework positions athletic competition and training as the continent’s “universal language” for development, connecting talent, technology, and opportunity to cultivate leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers across Africa.