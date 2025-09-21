Youth Attack Police Station Over Custody Death in Eastern Region

Tense calm has returned to Akyem-Kukurantumi in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region following violent protests by youth who attacked and ransacked the local police station over the alleged death of a suspect in custody.

The unrest erupted on Sunday, September 21, after residents accused a police officer, identified only as Kumador, of beating a man who had been arrested during a police operation in which substances suspected to be marijuana were seized. The suspect reportedly died while in police cells.

Angry youth besieged the police station demanding explanations about the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death, forcing officers on duty to flee as the crowd vandalized property and set fire to parts of the facility. Two police officers sustained injuries during the attack, while at least one police vehicle was badly damaged.

Reinforcement teams from the Ghana Police Service and National Security operatives from Koforidua were deployed to the area and successfully restored order. The intervention prevented further escalation of the violence and helped establish the current calm in the community.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the 2021 unrest in Ejura in the Ashanti Region, when tensions flared following the killing of social activist Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, leading to violent clashes between security forces and residents that resulted in casualties.

Eyewitnesses described the protesters as highly agitated and determined to get answers about what they perceived as police brutality that led to the suspect’s death. The rapid escalation from peaceful demands for information to property destruction highlights deep-seated community tensions regarding police conduct.

The police operation that preceded the custody death reportedly targeted suspected drug activities in the area. However, community members have questioned the methods used during the arrest and detention of the deceased suspect, particularly allegations of physical assault while in custody.

No casualties have been reported from the protest itself, though the extent of damage to the police station remains unclear. The facility’s ability to continue normal operations following the attack has not been disclosed by authorities.

The Eastern Regional Police Command has not issued an official statement regarding the circumstances of the suspect’s death or the subsequent attack on the station. Police protocols typically require investigation of all deaths in custody through independent mechanisms.

This incident underscores ongoing challenges in police-community relations across Ghana, particularly regarding use of force and transparency in detention procedures. Community trust in law enforcement has been repeatedly tested by similar incidents involving deaths in custody.

The Ghana Police Service has in recent years implemented various reforms aimed at improving accountability and community relations, including enhanced training programs and oversight mechanisms. However, incidents like Kukurantumi suggest persistent challenges in implementation.

Human rights organizations have consistently called for thorough investigations of all deaths in police custody and accountability for officers who violate procedures. The circumstances of this latest incident will likely attract scrutiny from civil society groups.

The attack on the police station represents a concerning trend of communities resorting to violent protests when seeking accountability from security agencies. Such responses often complicate investigations and can lead to additional legal complications for participants.

Local authorities in the Abuakwa North Municipality have not commented publicly on the incident or outlined measures to prevent similar occurrences. Community leaders may need to facilitate dialogue between residents and security agencies to address underlying tensions.

The restoration of calm in Kukurantumi will depend partly on how authorities handle both the investigation into the custody death and any prosecutions related to the attack on the police station. Transparent handling of both issues could help rebuild community trust.