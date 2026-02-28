Youth and Women on Ghana’s Northern Frontier Fight Back Against Extremism

In the border communities of northern Ghana, where poverty, climate stress and insecurity converge, the effort to prevent violent extremism is increasingly being driven not by military deployments but by young people, women and local institutions determined to shape their own future.

With support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and funding from Denmark, Luxembourg and the Republic of Korea, community-led peacebuilding programmes are taking root in some of Ghana’s most vulnerable districts, providing a credible alternative to the recruitment pipelines that extremist networks have long exploited across the Sahel corridor.

Youth Recast as Peacebuilders

For years, young people in Ghana’s northern border communities were discussed primarily as targets for radicalisation. That framing is changing.

Through UNDP-supported training programmes, young men and women are being equipped as peace ambassadors, learning to identify early warning signs of radicalisation, counter hate speech and disrupt the spread of misinformation in their communities. Local-language radio broadcasts linked to the initiative have extended the reach of this public education effort to more than 72,000 listeners.

Alhassan Dasmani, a youth leader in Tempane in the Upper East Region, said the training reshaped how he understood both the risks facing his peers and his own capacity to address them. “Unemployment, misinformation and peer pressure make us vulnerable,” he said. “But we also have the power to stop conflict before it spreads. What we need are opportunities and knowledge.”

His experience reflects a pattern taking hold across border districts in the Upper East, Upper West and North East regions, where young community members are stepping forward as frontline defenders of peace rather than passive observers of instability.

Livelihoods That Undercut Extremist Recruitment

Economic deprivation remains one of the most powerful drivers of vulnerability to radicalisation, and the UNDP-backed initiatives are tackling this directly. In communities such as Yipala, solar-powered irrigation systems have enabled women farmers to cultivate vegetables year-round, improving both food security and household incomes. Climate-smart farming training and access to certified seeds have transformed subsistence plots into viable small enterprises.

Faustina, a small-scale farmer who benefited from the programme, said the intervention had restored stability and dignity to her household. “I can now provide food for my household and earn income to support my children,” she said.

By reducing economic vulnerability at the community level, these livelihood interventions are quietly dismantling the conditions that extremist groups have historically relied upon to gain a foothold.

Strengthening the Institutions That Hold Communities Together

Beyond individuals, the programme has invested in the institutions that communities depend on to manage conflict. District assemblies, security services and civil society groups have received training in conflict prevention, while improved surveillance tools have strengthened monitoring along Ghana’s porous northern borders.

At the national level, institutions including the Ghana Peace Council and the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) have expanded their capacity to mediate disputes and reduce the circulation of illicit weapons. The training, participants say, has changed how disputes are understood and handled before they escalate.

Anne Anaba, a member of a Regional Peace Council, said the experience transformed her approach to conflict resolution. “We now see that chieftaincy disputes and land conflicts can be resolved locally. It has restored hope in us as peace actors,” she said.

A Grassroots Model With National Relevance

What distinguishes the initiative is its ability to deploy resources quickly and adapt to local conditions through UNDP’s Funding Windows mechanism, which bypasses the delays that often slow development responses in remote communities. By simultaneously empowering women economically, mobilising youth as peace agents and reinforcing the institutional architecture of conflict prevention, the programme is generating a layered resilience that no single intervention could achieve alone.

Ghana sits at a critical juncture. Extremist violence in the Sahel has steadily pushed southward, and Ghana’s northern regions share porous borders with countries where armed groups are active. The communities most exposed to spillover threats are the same ones where livelihoods are most fragile and institutions are historically under-resourced.

As one peace agent in Natenga put it: “When we work together, extremists have no place among us.”

It is a principle that, if sustained and scaled, offers Ghana a grounded and evidence-backed model for protecting its northern borderlands and the democratic stability it has worked for decades to build.