Youth Advocacy Group Urges Ghana to Unlock US$100M Through Enhanced Green Bonds

Green Tax Youth Africa has proposed strengthening Ghana’s newly launched Green Bond Guidelines to mobilize at least $100 million annually for domestic climate financing, reducing dependency on unreliable international climate funds.

The revenue mobilization advocacy group presented four key recommendations during a validation workshop for the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Green Bond Guidelines 2024, emphasizing legal certainty, dedicated revenue structures, and youth-focused partnerships.

GTYA Chairperson Professor Nana Ama Brown-Klutse, who also serves as EPA Chief Executive Officer, highlighted persistent gaps in international climate financing despite developed nations’ commitments under UN climate accords to provide $100 billion annually by 2020.

The target was only achieved in 2022, two years behind schedule, while the recent Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development failed to deliver binding commitments, leaving developing countries seeking alternative funding mechanisms.

“If we do not take ownership of financing our climate ambitions, we will remain dependent on promises that may never be fulfilled,” Brown-Klutse stated during the workshop addressing Ghana’s climate financing strategy.

Ghana requires approximately $22.6 billion in climate action investments, according to UN Development Programme estimates, creating urgent pressure for innovative domestic resource mobilization beyond traditional fiscal mechanisms.

The Ministry of Finance recently established a Climate Financing Division in October 2024 to coordinate climate finance initiatives and attract international partnerships, demonstrating government commitment to addressing the financing gap systematically.

GTYA’s recommendations include creating a dedicated Green Bond Revenue Fund with ring-fenced proceeds for renewable energy, sustainable transport, and resilient agriculture projects, alongside targeted tax incentives to boost investor demand.

The organization emphasized Public-Private-Youth Partnerships as crucial for scaling green innovations while ensuring equitable distribution of opportunities across youth, women, and community-led initiatives.

Executive Director Benaiah Nii Addo stressed that tightening the current guidelines could generate substantial domestic revenue while strengthening environmental stewardship and reducing fiscal pressures on government budgets.

The advocacy comes as Ghana’s Green Bond Guidelines 2024 provide frameworks for environmental project financing but require enhanced regulatory certainty and enforceable standards to attract significant investor participation.

Brown-Klutse called for transforming the guidelines into binding regulatory frameworks with clear eligibility criteria and robust monitoring systems, arguing this would boost investor confidence while reducing investment risks.

The proposals align with broader continental trends toward domestic climate finance mobilization, as African nations increasingly recognize limitations in international funding mechanisms for achieving climate adaptation and mitigation targets.

Ghana’s approach could establish precedents for regional green finance strategies, particularly as other West African nations face similar challenges balancing climate action requirements with fiscal sustainability constraints.

The validation workshop brought together NGOs, academic institutions, and government stakeholders to refine approaches for implementing green bond mechanisms effectively within Ghana’s existing financial regulatory framework.