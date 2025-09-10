Young Spartans Claim Festival Football Title in Accra

Young Spartans from Awudome defeated Golden Kick in the final of the Wormanne 2025 Art Festival Cup at Dr. Bannerman Park in Korle-Gonno on Sunday.

The Kaneshie-based youth team overcame their Chorkor opponents in front of a large crowd at the venue, locally known as Okpotsu Park. Great Padua, defending champions from 2024, finished third in this year’s tournament.

The two-day juvenile football competition featured eleven teams from across Accra’s coastal communities, serving as the sporting highlight of the annual Wormanne Art Festival. Young Spartans produced both the tournament’s most outstanding player and leading goalscorer.

Nii Adotey Allotey, spokesperson for Native Tribegh, the festival organizers, described the football competition as successful despite tense moments during several matches. The organization’s chief executive, known as Level, thanked sponsors and supporters while announcing the main festival runs from September 12 to 22.

The tournament included teams from Mamprobi United, Saint Stars, Charity Stars, Trust FC, Sharp Thinkers, Mighty Victory, Great Cedabs, Mighty Cosmos, alongside the finalists and third-place finishers.

Gideon Hammond, Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority, attended the final and praised participants for their skill and entertainment value. Local officials encouraged players to continue training and aspire to professional careers.

The Korle-Gonno Stool Secretary congratulated all participating teams and players following the conclusion of matches. Community leaders emphasized the tournament’s role in youth development and local pride.

Dr. Bannerman Park has hosted the festival’s football competition for multiple years, providing a central venue for the community celebration that combines sports with cultural activities including art exhibitions, music, and traditional dance.

The Wormanne Art Festival represents an annual cultural celebration in the Korle-Gonno area, blending sporting competition with artistic expression and community engagement. This year’s main festival programming includes candle night walks, cultural displays, and various entertainment activities.

Youth football competitions like the Wormanne Cup provide opportunities for young players in Accra’s communities to showcase talent and compete in organized tournaments. Local organizers emphasize both athletic development and community building through such events.

The festival continues a tradition of combining sports and cultural activities in Ghana’s coastal communities, where football remains deeply embedded in local social life and youth development programs.