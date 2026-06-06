Young Rob drops hot new track ‘My Girl’

The crooner invites listeners into his world of romance with a feel-good anthem that puts his love language on full display. Stream or download ‘My Girl’ across all major digital platforms here: https://ditto.fm/my-girl-young-rob

There’s a reason why Young Rob remains one of Afrobeats’ most captivating voices–he’s the “gyal dem sugar,” and ‘My Girl’ captures that magic. Here, the crooner keeps it suave, putting his girl on a pedestal while letting his romantic side shine through every lyric. The result is a track that feels both personal and universal, thus impossible to ignore.

Co-produced by Vaïtro and Regah, ‘My Girl’ bursts with an irresistibly catchy groove that will have you hooked from start to finish. Young Rob is in his element. His expressive lyrics and vocals relay sincere emotions that culminate in a bright track perfect for the big stage. The warmth he radiates is energizing–the kind that lights up faces and reveals a tender side.

According to Young Rob, the inspiration behind ‘My Girl’ came from a simple truth: “Finding true love these days is a real struggle,” he explains. “‘My Girl’ is about knowing how to treat and care for a real one when you’re lucky enough to have one by your side. It’s a blessing to find a good woman. They deserve all the love and affection they can get.”

‘My Girl’ sets the stage for another ambitious year for Young Rob. The star enjoyed multiple successes last year, releasing a string of hits–’Show Me (Remix)’ featuring Sada, ‘Cali Girl’ featuring Lonzo Starr, the Daft Punk-esque ‘Just Dance,’ and the explosive ‘Fire Dey.’ As a result, fans can expect an equally active year from the ‘Freakiana’ hitmaker.