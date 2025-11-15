Young Onze Drops Street Anthem “Show Something” Featuring $paceboy

Ghana’s fast-rising hip-hop artist Young Onze is back with a brand-new single that’s already making noise across the streets and social media. Titled “Show Something”, the record features the ever-energetic $paceboy, bringing together two creative minds with unmatched chemistry.

Produced by the talented Asebwoy, with mastering handled by Mogyeez and smooth piano melodies from DJ Richies, “Show Something” is more than just a banger—it’s a bold statement. The song captures a simple but powerful message: if you’ve got it, show it.

From money to looks to talent and confidence, “Show Something” speaks to everyone hustling and grinding to make their mark. It’s the kind of record that gets you hyped before a night out, inspires confidence, and sets the perfect tone for celebration.

Young Onze and $paceboy ’s delivery blends local street flavor with modern hip-hop energy, creating a sound that feels both authentic and international. The verses are packed with playful wordplay and sharp flow, while the hook sticks in your head long after the song ends—exactly what you’d expect from an artist who’s steadily building his presence in Ghana’s new-school rap scene.

As the song gains traction online and offline, one thing’s for sure—Young Onze isn’t slowing down anytime soon. “Show Something” is proof that he understands the streets, the sound, and the message that resonates with the youth: don’t just talk about it, show it.

Stream “Show Something” by Young Onze featuring $paceboy on all major platforms now, and follow him for more updates as he continues to push Ghanaian hip-hop to new heights