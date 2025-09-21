Young Innovators Drive Ghana Agricultural Clean Energy Revolution

Ghana’s agriculture sector is witnessing unprecedented innovation as young local entrepreneurs develop clean energy-powered technologies to address persistent farming challenges, positioning the country at the forefront of Africa’s green agricultural transformation.

The United Nations University Institute for Natural Resources in Africa (UNU-INRA) awarded grants to 10 young Ghanaian agritech innovators in January 2025 under its Innovate for Clean Agricultural Technologies (INFoCAT) initiative, targeting smallholder farmers across Eastern, Volta, and Central Regions.

Recent field visits by UNU-INRA teams and renewable energy experts have seen these Innovation Challenge winners fine-tuning their agricultural machinery to better serve smallholder farming communities, with solutions ranging from solar-powered irrigation systems to integrated cassava processing units with biogas capabilities.

The economic stakes are substantial. INFoCAT specifically targets low-cost clean energy-powered agritech innovations to expand access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy technologies for smallholder women and youth farmers in Ghana, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire, addressing critical gaps in agricultural productivity.

The 30-month project receives funding from the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), Canada, with one successful innovator set to receive $37,000 in seed funding to scale their project, while others could attract similar backing across the three participating countries.

The timing aligns with Ghana’s broader energy transition strategy. Projected electricity consumption is estimated to reach 25,836 GWh in 2025, representing a 4.7% increase in demand year-on-year, creating opportunities for distributed renewable energy solutions in agriculture.

Dr. Tornyie from UNU-INRA described program participants as future innovators who will design and build clean energy-powered farming tools that serve both people and the planet, emphasizing the institute’s transformational role in developing Africa’s clean technology ecosystem.

The innovations directly address market failures in Ghana’s agricultural sector. While agriculture accounts for significant employment, smallholder farmers face persistent challenges including post-harvest losses, limited access to affordable technology, and energy poverty that constrains productivity growth.

For example, integrated cassava processing units reduce manual labor while generating biogas to power small-scale electricity for facilities. Solar battery-powered grain dryers could substantially cut post-harvest losses that drain both farmers’ incomes and national food security, creating measurable economic returns.

Despite Ghana achieving an 80% electrification rate, 60% of the rural population lacks connection to electricity services, making decentralized renewable energy solutions particularly valuable for agricultural communities traditionally underserved by national infrastructure.

The commercialization potential extends beyond immediate agricultural benefits. By supporting these technologies, Ghana could catalyze green entrepreneurship that creates manufacturing, distribution, and maintenance jobs in agritech machinery, particularly benefiting smallholder women farmers who are trained to operate the machines during pilot phases.

Renewable energy offers cost-effective solutions for electrifying remote areas not connected to the national grid, while the renewable energy sector represents a source of job creation and economic growth, aligning with Ghana’s development priorities.

Global context strengthens the initiative’s strategic importance. The clean energy market’s trillion-dollar valuation suggests significant export opportunities for countries developing competitive renewable energy technologies, potentially positioning Ghana to capture value from growing international demand for agricultural sustainability solutions.

Similar to fintech’s transformation of financial services, agritech powered by renewable energy could open new export markets and attract investors specifically targeting Africa’s youthful talent base and innovation capacity in addressing continental development challenges.

INFoCAT focuses on advancing women’s and youth economic empowerment in rural areas of African countries by promoting low-cost clean energy-powered technology solutions, directly addressing both unemployment and climate adaptation challenges simultaneously.

The program’s comprehensive approach engages ministries, district assemblies, and private actors, building ecosystems necessary for scaling clean agritech innovations into mainstream agricultural practices rather than remaining isolated pilot projects.

For Ghana, where youth unemployment and climate change represent pressing development challenges, the initiative demonstrates how targeted support for young innovators can contribute to building more resilient, competitive, and sustainable economic foundations while addressing immediate agricultural productivity constraints.

UNU-INRA, established in 1985 with headquarters in Accra and operating units in Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Cameroon, provides institutional continuity for scaling successful innovations across West African markets, potentially creating regional value chains for Ghanaian clean energy agricultural technologies.

The success of these young innovators could establish precedents for technology-driven agricultural transformation across Africa, demonstrating that locally-developed solutions can effectively compete with imported alternatives while addressing specific regional farming challenges and energy constraints.