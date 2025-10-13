Young Graduate Drives Home Brand New SUV From Cowbell Promotion

Aaron Beteryel’s phone call from Accra seemed too good to be true. Living all the way up in Wa, the 23 year old graduate wasn’t about to take any chances with what could’ve been an elaborate scam. So he did what any cautious person would do: he sent his cousin to verify the news in person.

Turns out, it was gloriously real. Aaron had just won the grand prize in Cowbell Coffee’s “With You Every Moment” promo, and a brand new Suzuki Jimny was waiting for him at Promasidor Ghana’s head office in Accra.

“When I got the call that I had won the Suzuki Jimny in the Cowbell Coffee Promo, I couldn’t believe my ears,” Aaron explained at the prize presentation ceremony held at Promasidor Ghana Limited. His initial skepticism quickly gave way to elation once his cousin confirmed what he’d been afraid to believe. “The promo is so real. Cowbell Coffee has changed my life for the better with this brand new Suzuki Jimny and I am eternally grateful to them.”

The promotion, which ran from July 15 to September 30, 2025, generated massive participation across Ghana. Over 952,000 people entered, hoping their morning coffee ritual might transform into something more tangible. The company ended up distributing 20,138 prizes throughout the campaign, including cash awards, PlayStation 5 consoles, smartphones, laptops, airtime, data bundles, Cowbell Coffee products, Bluetooth headsets, and all expense paid trips to Zanzibar or Cape Town.

It’s the kind of consumer engagement that explains why Cowbell Coffee maintains its position as Ghana’s market leader in the coffee mixes category. The brand has been building loyalty since its 2004 launch, and promotions like this remind consumers why they keep reaching for that familiar packaging.

Samir Sadaoui, Chief Executive Officer of Promasidor Ghana, positioned the promotion as more than just a marketing exercise. “The Cowbell Coffee promo is a testament to Promasidor Ghana’s commitment to nurturing strong relationships with our valued consumers, bringing smiles to families and thanking Ghanaians for accepting Cowbell Coffee since its launch in 2004,” he said.

Sadaoui, who assumed his CEO role in January 2025 after serving as Commercial Director in both Algeria and Ghana, has overseen several strategic initiatives at Promasidor this year. The massive consumer promotion fits within the company’s broader “Triad 5:85” business plan, which aims to deepen market presence across multiple product lines.

The promotion’s structure ensured fairness and transparency through biweekly draws conducted under National Lottery Authority supervision on the Caritas Lottery platform. That regulatory oversight matters in an environment where consumer skepticism about promotional legitimacy runs high. Aaron’s initial disbelief reflects a common reaction when big prizes are announced, making the verification process crucial for maintaining trust.

For a recent graduate from Wa, winning a vehicle of this caliber represents genuine life transformation. The Suzuki Jimny isn’t just transportation; it’s mobility, opportunity, and independence wrapped in a compact SUV package. In Ghana’s current economic climate, where young graduates face uncertain job prospects, such a windfall can fundamentally alter someone’s trajectory.

The timing couldn’t be better for Promasidor Ghana either. Consumer promotions of this scale generate enormous goodwill and brand visibility, especially when they produce genuine winners like Aaron who can authentically testify to the promotion’s legitimacy. His story from skepticism to celebration becomes marketing gold that no advertising budget could buy.

What makes this particularly compelling is the relatability factor. Aaron wasn’t some connected insider or lucky VIP. He was just another Ghanaian enjoying his morning coffee, participating in a promotion that millions entered. The fact that someone from Wa, far from Accra’s commercial center, could win the grand prize reinforces the promotion’s nationwide accessibility.

As Aaron drives his new Suzuki Jimny back to Wa, he’s not just transporting himself. He’s carrying proof that sometimes those promotional offers actually deliver on their promises, that skepticism should be balanced with hope, and that your cousin’s verification mission might just confirm the best news you’ve ever received.

For Promasidor Ghana and Cowbell Coffee, that’s exactly the story they hoped would emerge from their investment in consumer rewards. And for nearly a million other participants who didn’t win the grand prize, there’s always the next promotion and the renewed belief that maybe, just maybe, the next phone call from Accra might change everything.