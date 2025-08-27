Young Farmers Challenge Traditional Agriculture Models Across Americas

Rural youth from more than twenty countries gathered in Costa Rica this week to showcase how they are reshaping agriculture through innovative approaches that blend ancestral farming methods with modern technology and entrepreneurship.

The hemispheric meeting, hosted by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture in San José, brought together nearly thirty participants who are already transforming their communities through agricultural ventures that extend far beyond traditional farming.

Ana Daniela Piche Gómez exemplifies this new generation of agricultural leaders. The indigenous woman from Santa María de Jesús, Guatemala, is developing an export business that combines cultivation of ancestral crops like corn with modern avocado production for international markets.

“We are chasing our dream to create an export business in our municipality,” Piche explained during the two-day conference. Her project aims not only to generate revenue but to create employment opportunities for young women in her community, addressing both economic development and gender empowerment simultaneously.

The gathering, timed to coincide with International Youth Day, operated under the theme “They are not the future, they are the present.” This messaging reflects a deliberate shift away from viewing young people as tomorrow’s leaders toward recognizing their current impact on agricultural transformation.

Manuel Otero, IICA’s Director General, highlighted the challenges facing rural communities across the hemisphere. More than 70 million people in rural areas of the Americas lack adequate internet connectivity, with 30 million of those being young people.

“This is an enormous disadvantage. However, living in rural areas also motivates people to change their reality,” Otero noted during the opening ceremony. The digital divide represents both obstacle and opportunity for rural innovation.

The conference explored multiple pathways for agricultural development, including digitalization of food systems, bioeconomy applications, and improved access to financial services. These discussions took place within a framework that emphasized generational collaboration rather than replacement of traditional knowledge.

Participants shared experiences in workshops and plenary sessions that demonstrated how traditional milpa farming systems can incorporate modern techniques and market access strategies. This approach preserves cultural heritage while creating economic opportunities that might otherwise require migration to urban areas.

Priscila Zúñiga, who manages IICA’s Rural Women and Youth Program, emphasized the institute’s commitment to supporting these emerging leaders. The organization recognizes that agricultural transformation requires both experienced knowledge and innovative perspectives that young farmers bring to their communities.

The challenges facing young agricultural entrepreneurs remain significant. Piche identified time management, knowledge gaps, and initial investment capital as primary obstacles for rural youth seeking to establish businesses in their communities.

“We gather strength from our roots, but education gives us the power to grow,” she explained, articulating the balance between honoring traditional practices and embracing new opportunities.

Her message to other young farmers was direct: “If a young woman from Santa María de Jesús can dream of exporting products internationally, you can do it too. Don’t let fear stop you.”

The conference highlighted how rural youth are creating alternative development models that challenge assumptions about agricultural modernization. Rather than abandoning rural areas for urban opportunities, these young farmers are building enterprises that can compete in global markets while maintaining community connections.

This approach addresses multiple development challenges simultaneously, from youth employment and rural population retention to food security and cultural preservation. The model suggests that agricultural transformation need not require abandoning traditional farming communities or practices.

IICA’s role as the specialized agricultural agency for the Inter-American system positions it to support these initiatives across 34 member countries. The organization’s technical cooperation programs increasingly focus on empowering young farmers who are already demonstrating leadership in their communities.

The meeting represents growing recognition that rural development strategies must engage young people as current leaders rather than future beneficiaries of agricultural programs.