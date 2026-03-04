Young Conservationists Can Win Up to US$15 Through Global Iris Prize

Young environmental leaders aged 14 to 24, particularly those in the Global South, have until 8 April to apply for grants of up to $15,000 from The Iris Prize, a global award that backs grassroots conservation projects with funding, mentorship, and skills support.

Now in its fifth year, the prize is run by The Iris Project in partnership with the Global Fund for Children (GFC). Applications opened on Wednesday, March 4, and the initiative is placing particular emphasis this cycle on reaching young leaders in West Africa, parts of Asia, the Pacific, and Latin America, regions where promising conservation work is most often underfunded.

Young people receive less than one percent of institutional climate funding globally, despite shouldering the greatest burden of addressing the climate and ecological crisis in their communities. The Iris Prize aims to close that gap through what it describes as a flexible, trust-based funding model shaped by young people with lived experience of climate breakdown.

Three winners will receive grants and three tiers are available: the Seed Prize of $5,000 for early-stage ideas, the Stem Prize of $10,000 for small-scale established projects, and the flagship Iris Prize of $15,000 for projects with the potential to scale or be replicated elsewhere. Six runners-up across the three categories will each receive between $1,500 and $3,000.

Projects of particular interest include ocean and coastal restoration, climate justice and equity, sustainable food systems, wildlife conservation, regenerative farming, and art-based approaches to environmental change.

Since 2022, the initiative has directed more than $746,000 toward 28 projects across 20 countries through grants, capacity-building, and mentorship. Previous winners have worked on air quality in Mongolia, dugong protection in the Philippines, and river restoration in Mexico.

The judging panel includes Desmond Alugnoa and Sam Bengechib, both former Iris Prize winners. Applications are accepted in any language, including offline submissions, and the winners will be announced in September 2026.

Full application details are available at theirisproject.org.