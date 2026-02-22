Young Commons Forum Takes Civic Push to UCC Campus

The Young Commons Forum (YCF) has expanded its national civic engagement drive to the University of Cape Coast (UCC), launching its UCC Chapter at the School of Graduate Studies Conference Hall on Saturday, 21 February 2026, in an event that drew hundreds of students, lecturers, and campus leaders.

YCF President John Noble used the occasion to challenge students to move beyond theoretical understanding and confront the practical workings of governance. He argued that it is not enough to study political science, economics, law, or public administration in lecture halls without grasping how policy decisions are actually shaped and executed at the national level.

“We study governance in books, but we must also understand how leadership truly works in the real world,” Noble said, framing the forum as a deliberate vehicle to close the distance between academic training and civic reality.

Minority Leader of Parliament, Osahene Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, who also addressed the summit, has been a central figure in YCF’s formation since its inception in September 2025, when the initiative was first launched at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and the University of Education, Winneba (UEW). More than 1,000 students were expected at the UCC edition, which organisers described as one of the largest youth governance gatherings on any Ghanaian campus in recent years.

Noble stressed that healthy democracy depends on an active and questioning youth. “Democracy does not survive on silence. It thrives when young people ask questions, seek truth, and stand for integrity,” he told the audience, urging students to ground their contributions to public discourse in facts and credible data rather than sentiment.

He also directed his message at how young people use digital platforms, cautioning that social media carries a civic responsibility that extends beyond entertainment and partisan commentary. “Social media should not just be a space for trends and insults, but a tool for civic responsibility,” he said, calling on students to use online platforms to explain complex policy issues clearly and to hold institutions accountable.

Noble announced that YCF would follow the launch with a series of policy dialogues, mentorship sessions, and structured engagements with policymakers and professionals, designed to give students direct insight into governance beyond what textbooks can offer.

With UCC now part of the network, YCF spans three of Ghana’s major public universities, positioning itself as a growing bridge between the country’s young population and the institutions that shape its future.