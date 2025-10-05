Young African leaders convene for ECOWAS peace conference

Thousands of young African leaders, innovators, and peacebuilders gathered at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) headquarters in Abuja this week for the Youth Creative Conference (YCC) 2025, focused on advancing continental peace initiatives.

The two day conference, held on October 2 and 3, brought together youth representatives, policymakers, and peace advocates from across Africa under the theme “Silencing the Guns.” ECOWAS Commission organized the event in partnership with the African Union (AU) and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Youth Development to promote sustainable peace through what organizers term non kinetic approaches.

Mr. Piex Joseph Ahoba, Head of Small Arms at ECOWAS Commission, delivered goodwill remarks on behalf of Ambassador Abdel Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security. He emphasized the central role young people must play in achieving regional and continental peace objectives, noting that over 60 percent of West Africa’s population is under age 25.

“Our greatest resource is our youth,” Ahoba stated. “Young people are not only the future but also the present drivers of peace, democracy, and sustainable development.” He called on participants to become “leaders of today,” explaining that silencing the guns involves more than disarmament but requires building societies where justice, equality, and opportunity prevail.

The ECOWAS official urged governments, civil society organizations, and development partners to harness talents of young innovators, entrepreneurs, and activists in addressing root causes of insecurity. These include unemployment, marginalization, and lack of access to education, factors that fuel cycles of violence across the region.

Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, AU High Representative for Silencing the Guns and special guest of honor, commended Nigeria and ECOWAS for their commitment to peacebuilding. He stressed that young people represent indispensable actors in conflict prevention and reconciliation efforts.

“The goal of silencing the guns by 2030 is unattainable without the full, active, and meaningful participation of Africa’s youth,” Chambas declared. “Africa is the most youthful continent in the world, and this demographic is not a challenge to be managed but a strategic asset to be harnessed.”

He highlighted youth led peace initiatives across Africa, from intercommunal mediation in South Sudan to digital counter extremism campaigns in Somalia, as demonstrations of young people’s capacity to build sustainable peace.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Nigeria’s Minister of Budget, represented President Bola Tinubu at the gathering. He commended the African Union and ECOWAS for their partnership in advancing peace and stability, describing YCC as an imaginative initiative that galvanizes action by empowering young people to contribute to restoring peace in Nigeria and across Africa.

“We need to build peace, and we need our youth to help in silencing the guns,” Bagudu emphasized. He explained that silencing the guns implies ending their misuse for purposes other than peacekeeping. The minister urged young people to confront false narratives, amplify their voices to wider audiences, and embrace their experiences as essential assets in shaping Africa’s future.

Ambassador Blaise Kizito Ndukwe, convener of the Youth Creative Conference, expressed gratitude to ECOWAS, the AU, and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Youth Development for supporting the youth driven agenda. He recalled the challenging journey of establishing YCC, sharing achievements including skills training, mentorship programs, and youth empowerment initiatives across several Nigerian states.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that the African Union has adopted YCC as an AU recognized youth platform,” Ndukwe declared. “A homegrown Nigerian initiative founded by a typical village boy that has become a continental model for youth led peacebuilding.”

Ndukwe called on the Federal Government, African Union, and ECOWAS to deepen collaboration with YCC in scaling programs across Nigeria and the region. His proposals include creating a sub regional youth observatory on peace and security. He urged African youth to remain steadfast, stating, “Tomorrow is indeed now, and together, we will shape a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come.”

The conference aligns with the African Union’s “Silencing the Guns” initiative under Agenda 2063, which aims to end all wars and violent conflicts across the continent by 2030. The AU Assembly extended implementation of the Master Roadmap for ten years from 2021 to 2030, with periodic reviews every two years.

ECOWAS has been implementing various youth empowerment programs through institutions like the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre (EYDC) and several youth led peacebuilding initiatives. These programs aim to channel energy and talents of young innovators toward addressing security challenges facing West Africa.

West Africa continues experiencing significant security challenges, including terrorism, communal conflicts, and criminal violence. In Nigeria alone, thousands have been displaced by ongoing insurgencies, banditry, and intercommunal clashes, particularly in northern regions. The conference provided a platform for young leaders to discuss strategies for preventing conflicts and building resilience in vulnerable communities.

As a continental movement, YCC continues calling on governments, civil society organizations, private sector entities, and international partners to invest in Africa’s young peacebuilders. Organizers argue that transforming potential frustration among youth into productive innovation requires sustained support and resources from stakeholders across sectors.

The gathering represents broader continental efforts to shift from viewing youth primarily as victims or perpetrators of violence to recognizing them as essential actors in conflict prevention and resolution. Whether these initiatives can translate into measurable progress toward the 2030 deadline remains an open question as conflicts continue in multiple African regions.