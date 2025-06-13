Young African Entrepreneurs Take Center Stage in Anzisha’s “The Journey” Season 3

A new season of The Journey, the acclaimed documentary series by the Anzisha Program, highlights the resilience and innovation of Africa’s youngest entrepreneurs as they navigate the challenges of building businesses in emerging markets.

Following its successful second season, which garnered over 1.13 million YouTube views, Season 3 follows 30 founders aged 15 to 22 from across the continent, including Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Madagascar, and Egypt, as they pivot, adapt, and lead ventures in sectors ranging from agribusiness to tech.

The series culminates in a high-stakes pitch competition in Johannesburg, where four entrepreneurs will share $40,000 in prizes to scale their ventures. “This isn’t just a documentary—it’s a blueprint for the future of African enterprise,” says Didi Onwu, Anzisha’s Managing Editor. “These founders aren’t just chasing profits; they’re solving real problems in their communities while redefining leadership.”

Since 2011, the Anzisha Fellowship has supported youth-led businesses that generate jobs and drive economic growth. By showcasing unfiltered entrepreneurial journeys, the program aims to inspire more young Africans to pursue entrepreneurship as a viable career path.