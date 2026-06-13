Yirenkyi Tipped To Replace Partey For Panama Opener

Ghana could hand Caleb Yirenkyi, 20, a starting role against Panama on Wednesday, with Thomas Partey ruled out of the World Cup opener after Canada refused his visa.

Coach Carlos Queiroz must rebuild his central midfield for the Group L tie in Toronto without his most experienced operator. Partey, who faces rape charges in England that he denies and awaits trial, can rejoin the squad for Ghana’s later games against England and Croatia, both staged in the United States.

The absence has opened a door for Yirenkyi, the youngest player in the squad and the reigning Nordsjælland Player of the Season. The Right to Dream Academy graduate has pressed his case during Ghana’s preparations.

He came off the bench in this month’s 1-1 draw with Wales in Cardiff and scored, turning in a rebound after Ernest Nuamah’s shot was parried. The goal, his first for the senior team, came on his seventh cap. He made his international debut against Nigeria at last year’s Unity Cup.

Yirenkyi is not the only candidate. Kwasi Sibo, who also featured against Wales, gives Queiroz another option in the middle of the park.

Ghana open against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto before meeting England and Croatia in the United States. Queiroz, hired only weeks before the tournament, has set a clear goal. “We have to qualify for the second round,” he said. The Black Stars reached the finals without a win in their last six matches, which raises the stakes on a strong opening.