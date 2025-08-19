YENZE MALL call on Ghanaians to patronize Made-in-Ghana product to boost economy and lower health risk

Yenze Ghana Mall, groundbreaking retail initiative by the Ghana Enterprises Limited (GEA) and Mastercard Foundation, established in October 2024, is located in Accra.

This mall empowers young entrepreneurs, especially women and persons with disabilities by providing a dignified, affordable, and supportive space to showcase and sell locally made products.

It offers a wide range of products, including natural spices, cosmetics, clothing, hand made sandals just to mention a few and as well offers a 10% of all items handcrafted by persons with disabilities which support inclusion with every purchase, in-store and online!

Yenze Ghana Mall has urged Ghanaians to increase their patronage of made-in-Ghana products in order to stabilize the cedi and promote economic growth.

Speaking to the media, the Manager for Yenze Ghana Mall Nancy Dede-Nagai Kanyoke noted that the continuous reliance on imported goods is a major factor contributing to the depreciation of the local currency, stressing that supporting home-grown businesses will boost job creation, keep money circulating within the economy, reduce the nation’s dependence on imports and reduce the health risk.

The Manager for the Mall emphasized that buying Ghanaian products should be seen as a responsibility every citizen owes to the country. According to them, choosing local products from clothing and food items to crafts, can make a significant difference in protecting the cedi.

The Mall is therefore encouraging Ghanaians to develop a stronger sense of pride in consuming what is produced locally.

She further explained that the imported products on the market do not meet local health standards, exposing consumers to potential dangers. They emphasized that locally made items particularly food and household products are produced under stricter regulations, making them safer for use.

The Mall therefore believes that choosing made-in-Ghana products is not only an economic decision but also a healthier option for individuals and families.