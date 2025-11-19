Yemi Alade Urges Young Artists Stay Spiritually Grounded

Nigerian Afropop sensation Yemi Alade has revealed that maintaining a relationship with God represents the most crucial principle that has sustained her throughout a career spanning more than a decade of international success and personal challenges.

In a revealing conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the Grammy nominated singer reflected on what guidance she would offer her younger self if given the opportunity to travel back in time.

“What I would tell her is that in everything that she does, she just must not let go of God. Just don’t let go of God,” Alade stated emphatically during the interview monitored by entertainment platforms.

The 36 year old artist, widely celebrated as Mama Africa, added that her younger self already possessed all necessary qualities for success. The only missing element was unwavering spiritual faith to navigate the turbulent entertainment industry.

“She had everything already, everything that she needed. But as long as she doesn’t let go of God, she’s good,” she explained.

Alade’s comments come as she continues processing the significance of her first solo Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance. Her song Tomorrow from the Rebel Queen album earned recognition at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony held in February 2025 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The singer addressed critics who questioned her decision to share photographs with her Grammy nominee medal, explaining that many people fundamentally misunderstand how the Recording Academy operates. Some social media users suggested she had organized her own photoshoot, prompting a firm response from the artist.

“Someone commented ah this one go organize photo shoot for Grammy medal. And in my head I’m like look at you. Grammy is the one that organized this. You don’t know anything,” she said with evident frustration at the lack of understanding about Grammy protocols.

Alade emphasized that nominees receive official recognition from the Recording Academy itself, including coordinated photography sessions. She pointed out that people outside the industry frequently make assumptions without grasping how established institutions treat their honorees.

“When you’re not in the situation, it’s very easy to just jump to conclusions,” she observed.

Despite the criticism, the moment remains profoundly significant for an artist who built her entire career defying conventional industry wisdom. Throughout the interview, Alade discussed resisting enormous pressure to conform to Western expectations about what African artists must do to achieve global recognition.

“Word on the street is that you have to have some kind of western collaboration. You have to be signed to the major leagues of record labels. You have to look a certain way. And sing a certain way,” she recounted.

However, Alade charted an entirely different course. She deliberately focused on authentic African expression, refusing collaborations designed solely to provide Western validation. Her approach seemed risky at a time when many African artists actively distanced themselves from the continent while pursuing international acclaim.

“African proud. No collaboration. Just this girl who decided to take a chance on herself and sing another song,” she declared.

The strategy proved successful beyond expectations. Her breakthrough single Johnny became one of the most viewed music videos by an African female artist on YouTube, accumulating over 153 million views since its release in 2013. The song catapulted her to continental prominence despite being leaked online before its official launch.

Alade has maintained independence throughout her career, working with Effyzzie Music Group and the same management team for over a decade rather than signing with major international record labels that made multiple offers.

She explained that potential partners’ goals often failed to align with the artistic vision and cultural mission she established over ten years of consistent work. Her albums, including King of Queens, Mama Africa, Woman of Steel, Empress, and Rebel Queen, all reflect themes of female empowerment and African unification.

The artist was born in Abia State, southeastern Nigeria, to a Yoruba father and an Igbo mother. She sings in multiple languages including English, French, Igbo, Yoruba, and Swahili, deliberately celebrating African linguistic and cultural diversity in her music.

Alade has collaborated with global icons including Beyoncé, appearing on the 2020 musical film Black is King and the album The Lion King: The Gift. She also worked with Beninese French star Angelique Kidjo on Grammy winning projects, though her 2025 nomination marked the first time recognition came for her own solo work.

During earlier portions of her career, Alade performed at more than 300 unpaid shows, facing rejection harsh enough that a television station owner declared her unmarketable. She transformed those dismissals into motivation for building one of Africa’s most recognizable entertainment brands.

The singer has spoken candidly about struggles with depression, loneliness, and the emotional toll of maintaining public success while navigating private challenges. She once became so consumed by her music career that she lost track of time, claiming to be 22 years old for three consecutive years before realizing she was actually 25.

“My mind was also not taking into account that years were passing by,” she explained about that disorienting period. “I was so invested and in my own world. I secluded myself and only focused on the music.”

That revelation led to several days of depression as she confronted questions about identity, age, and the pressures facing female entertainers in industries where youth often determines marketability more than accumulated artistic skill.

Through all these experiences, Alade credits her spiritual foundation as the anchor that prevented complete disorientation. Her message to emerging artists emphasizes internal strength and divine connection over external validation or industry approval.

As she continues touring internationally and releasing music that blends Afropop, highlife, dancehall, and amapiano, Alade remains committed to the principle that first sustained her through hundreds of unpaid performances in small venues across Nigeria.

Faith, authenticity, and cultural pride have become her trademarks in an industry that frequently demands conformity as the price of admission to global stages.