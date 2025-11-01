Yemi Alade Reveals Brief Smoking Addiction During University

Nigerian Afrobeats star Yemi Alade has disclosed that she briefly struggled with smoking addiction during her university years before making the conscious decision to quit. The revelation came during a candid conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where the singer opened up about various personal challenges that shaped her journey.

The Johnny hitmaker explained that curiosity initially led her to experiment with cigarettes while in school, but what started as experimentation quickly evolved into a nightly dependency. According to her, the habit escalated faster than she anticipated, becoming something she relied on before bedtime.

The singer’s transparency about this phase reveals a vulnerability rarely seen from major artists. She admitted that while the experience seemed manageable at first, she soon recognised the warning signs of addiction creeping into her daily routine. It wasn’t just about the physical act of smoking anymore but rather the psychological need that concerned her most.

What ultimately triggered her decision to quit wasn’t fear of judgment or health concerns alone. Yemi realised she was hiding her smoking habit in public spaces, which prompted serious self reflection about her choices. The act of concealment itself became a red flag she couldn’t ignore.

She described making a personal rule that would guide her decisions moving forward. If she felt compelled to hide any behaviour, that meant it wasn’t aligned with the person she wanted to be. This principle, she explained, helped her maintain awareness of her actions and their consequences.

The entire smoking phase lasted less than a year, according to the artist. Her decision to stop stemmed partly from recognising the potential damage to her voice, an essential tool for her career. As someone whose livelihood depends on vocal performance, the risk became too significant to justify continuing.

Yemi’s honesty extends beyond admitting past mistakes. She acknowledged that temptation doesn’t simply disappear because someone makes a firm decision. Like anyone else, she experiences moments where old habits try to resurface. However, she credits her disciplined nature for helping her maintain boundaries she’s set for herself.

The singer described herself as someone who creates strict personal rules and adheres to them rigorously. This self awareness and commitment to her own standards have apparently served her well throughout various challenges in her career and personal life.

This revelation about smoking represents just one aspect of a broader conversation where Yemi opened up about multiple struggles. The interview touched on themes of identity, mental health, and the hidden costs of fame that many entertainers face but rarely discuss publicly.

Her willingness to share these experiences offers a more complete picture of the woman behind the stage persona. It’s a reminder that successful artists navigate the same human vulnerabilities as everyone else, even while maintaining public images of confidence and control.

The entertainment industry often rewards perfection and penalises perceived weakness. By speaking openly about a past addiction, even a brief one, Yemi challenges the expectation that celebrities should present flawless narratives. Her approach suggests that authenticity might resonate more deeply with audiences than carefully curated stories.

What makes her account particularly compelling is the practical wisdom embedded in it. The principle she articulated about not doing things you’d feel compelled to hide offers straightforward guidance that applies beyond smoking. It’s a litmus test for evaluating whether any behaviour aligns with one’s values and desired identity.

For young people who admire Yemi and might face similar temptations, her story provides valuable perspective. She didn’t demonise her past self or claim she was never vulnerable. Instead, she demonstrated that recognising problematic patterns early and taking corrective action represents genuine strength.

The singer’s career has been marked by resilience and determination. She’s navigated an industry known for its challenges, particularly for female artists, while maintaining artistic integrity and commercial success. These personal revelations add depth to understanding how she’s managed to sustain her position in a competitive field.

Her transparency about this and other struggles serves a purpose beyond personal catharsis. It creates space for honest conversations about the pressures young people face, the allure of harmful habits, and the possibility of making different choices when current paths don’t serve you well.