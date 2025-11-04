Yellow Card’s Money20/20 Win Validates Stablecoin Leadership in Emerging Market Payments

Win caps a groundbreaking year of strategic partnerships, major market expansion, and proven stablecoin utility.

Yellow Card, the leading stablecoin infrastructure provider for emerging markets, has won the Grand Prix Award in the Payments category at Money20/20 USA. The award, presented on 26 October in Las Vegas, recognized Yellow Card’s significant contributions to the global payments landscape, placing it ahead of J.P. Morgan Payments, Mastercard, Zerohash, Mynt, and many more.

This moment caps a groundbreaking year for the company, which secured strategic partnerships with the likes of Visa and expanded its footprint into major emerging markets including Brazil, India, and Mexico, as well as established financial hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Money20/20,” said Chris Maurice, CEO and Co-founder of Yellow Card, who accepted the award.

“This is more than a milestone; it solidifies our place as a key player in the industry and signals the growing global recognition of our mission. None of this would have been possible without our incredible team, partners, investors, and customers. This moment validates what we’ve achieved together and serves as a springboard for what comes next.”

Yellow Card’s innovative B2B infrastructure has been the engine of its growth, enabling banks, fintechs, and enterprises to move value across borders with unprecedented efficiency.

“We are only scratching the surface of what’s possible,” said Justin Poiroux, CTO and Co-founder of Yellow Card. “We haven’t even begun to see how far this technology can go – the efficiencies, the connections, and the new markets it can unlock. If anything, this moment is the beginning of something much larger. And we’re only just getting started.”

About Yellow Card

Yellow Card is the largest licensed stablecoin-based infrastructure provider operating in 34 countries, with a network spanning Africa, and other key global markets. Our presence includes 20 African countries, major emerging markets such as Brazil, India, Mexico, and China, and established financial hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong. From Stablecoin payment infrastructure to fiat settlement rails, custody wallet services, and custom local Stablecoin issuance, Yellow Card provides the complete à-la-carte infrastructure businesses need to manage Stablecoins, payments, and operations across emerging markets. Since launching our first product in Nigeria in 2019, we have generated volumes of almost US$6 billion, 99% of which is attributable to stablecoins.

Contact:

Rutendo Nyamuda, Director of Brand Communications, Yellow Card

Email: [email protected]