Yellow Card Report Shows Stablecoins Outpacing Traditional Payment Giants

African fintech company Yellow Card released research showing stablecoin transactions have surpassed traditional payment networks, reaching $15.6 trillion in 2024.

The figure represents roughly 119% and 200% of Visa and Mastercard transaction volumes respectively.

The Ghana-based payments infrastructure provider published findings that track stablecoin adoption across emerging markets including Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Monthly transactions now reach 110 million globally, according to the report.

Stablecoin market capitalization expanded by $73.5 billion during 2024 to reach $161.2 billion. By May 2025, total market value had grown to approximately $230 billion, reflecting accelerated adoption rates across developing economies.

Sub-Saharan Africa shows particularly strong growth patterns. Stablecoins now account for 43% of total cryptocurrency transactions in the region, with Nigeria recording nearly $22 billion in transaction volume between July 2023 and June 2024.

“The financial friction businesses face, from currency devaluation to unreliable liquidity, isn’t a regional issue; it’s a universal one,” said Chris Maurice, Yellow Card’s chief executive and co-founder. The company leverages its African market experience for global expansion plans.

Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Ethiopia, and Uganda demonstrate increasing stablecoin usage alongside Nigeria’s market leadership. India and Indonesia also rank among top adopting countries globally, indicating broad emerging market appeal.

Business applications extend beyond speculative trading into practical financial operations. Companies use stablecoins for cross-border trade settlements, avoiding traditional foreign exchange market inefficiencies and multiple currency conversion risks.

High-inflation environments drive treasury management adoption, where businesses preserve capital value while maintaining operational flexibility. Stablecoins enable companies to manage imports, payroll, and investment opportunities without exposure to local currency volatility.

Lasbery Chioma Oludimu, Yellow Card’s vice president of global operations and Nigeria managing director, highlighted practical use cases. The technology transforms insurance operations and aids volatile economy business management, she noted.

Arbitrage trading represents another significant application area. Companies exploit price differences across markets to optimize revenue streams using stablecoin infrastructure for rapid settlements.

TRON blockchain emerged as the dominant platform for African and Latin American stablecoin transactions, according to the research. Network selection varies by region based on transaction costs and processing speeds.

Yellow Card has processed over $6 billion in transactions across 20 countries since launching operations. The company plans expanded partnerships with global fintech firms and deeper mobile money system integration.

Regulatory clarity remains a strategic priority for sustainable adoption growth. Yellow Card advocates for policy frameworks that support legitimate business applications while addressing regulatory concerns about digital asset usage.

The comprehensive report covers institutional adoption trends and future regulatory developments. Research indicates stablecoins have evolved from experimental technology into fundamental financial infrastructure for emerging market businesses.