Yellow Card Partners with Visa to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption Across Emerging Economies

Yellow Card, the leading licensed stablecoin payments orchestrator for Africa and the emerging world, announced a partnership with Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, to help drive the next phase of innovation in cross-border payments and financial infrastructure across emerging markets where Yellow Card is licensed to operate.

Through this partnership, Visa and Yellow Card will collaborate to explore stablecoin use cases and opportunities to help streamline treasury operations, enhance liquidity management, and enable faster, more cost-effective money movement across borders.

“Traditional payment companies continue to question not ‘if’ they need a stablecoin strategy, but how quickly they can deploy one,” said Chris Maurice, Co-Founder and CEO of Yellow Card. “We are thrilled to partner with Visa to help realize the potential of stablecoins technology in emerging economies.”

Godfrey Sullivan, Senior Vice President and Head of Product and Solution for CEMEA, Visa, said, “We’re excited to team up with Yellow Card to enable faster and more accessible digital payments. We believe that every institution that moves money will need a stablecoin strategy. As more players in the payments ecosystem explore this powerful new technology, Visa stands ready to help our partners navigate the transformation, bringing the scale, trust and innovation needed to help build the next generation of global payments.”

Yellow Card operates in 20+ African countries and provides access to secure, compliant, and accessible stablecoin products for consumers, businesses, and developers. This partnership further cements Yellow Card’s role as a critical financial gateway and infrastructure provider in emerging markets.

About Yellow Card

Yellow Card, which was founded in 2016 by Christopher Maurice, our Chief Executive Officer, and Justin Poiroux, our Chief Technology Officer, is the leading licensed Stablecoin payments orchestrator for Africa and the emerging world. We enable businesses of all sizes to make international payments, manage their treasury, and access USD liquidity by leveraging the power of Stablecoins. Since launching in Nigeria in 2019, we have generated volumes of over US$6 billion and provided our innovative solutions to banks and other financial institutions, importers/exporters, manufacturers, food producers, venture-backed FinTechs, and others.