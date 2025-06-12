Yellow Card Denies Bank of Ghana’s Allegations, Disputes HanyPay Collaboration Claims

African fintech company Yellow Card has issued a strong rebuttal to the Bank of Ghana’s recent allegations that it engaged in unauthorized financial activities in collaboration with HanyPay.

The central bank’s June 11 public notice warned Ghanaians against Yellow Pay, a USD stablecoin offering allegedly tied to HanyPay’s AKL Lumi currency integration.

In a sharply worded response, Yellow Card clarified that while its Ghanaian subsidiary was registered with the Financial Intelligence Centre in 2020 for reporting purposes, it does not currently operate in Ghana. The company categorically denied all of the central bank’s claims, stating:

• No existing collaboration or partnership with HanyPay exists regarding stablecoin development

• No financial transactions have ever occurred between Yellow Card and HanyPay

• An incomplete 2024 onboarding process for HanyPay’s Payments API was never finalized

• HanyPay’s February 2025 integration announcement contained unauthorized false claims

Craig Stoehr, Yellow Card’s General Counsel, expressed disappointment that the Bank of Ghana proceeded with its notice despite prior clarifications from the company. He highlighted Yellow Card’s active participation in Ghana’s digital assets regulatory development, including comprehensive comments on the August 2024 Draft Guidelines and multiple offers to assist with framework development.

The fintech firm emphasized its track record of contributing to digital asset regulations in Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia and Morocco, while reaffirming its commitment to compliant operations. Yellow Card’s statement comes as Ghana prepares to implement its digital assets regulatory framework by September 2025, as indicated by Governor Asiama.