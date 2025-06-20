Y’ello Care 2025: MTN Empowers Youth with Tech and Healthcare Access

MTN Ghana has successfully concluded its 2025 Y’ello Care initiative with a health-focused outreach at the University of Ghana, where students were onboarded onto the mCare telemedicine platform.

The initiative offered students free first-month subscriptions to mCare—MTN’s virtual health consultation service available via the MyMTN app.

The outreach was led by Cynthia Mills, Economic Empowerment Advisor at the MTN Ghana Foundation, as part of the broader Y’ello Care campaign aimed at promoting digital health access among the youth.

This year’s campaign was held under the theme: “Connecting at the Roots – Connecting Communities Through the Use of Digital Tools.”

“mCare is a telemedicine service that allows users to consult doctors remotely. For just GHS10 per month, subscribers can speak directly to a doctor, receive prescriptions, and be referred for lab tests where necessary.

As part of our campaign, we’re onboarding 2,000 users nationwide, and today we’re here at the University of Ghana to enroll interested students for free,” Mills explained.

Reflecting on the campaign’s overall progress, Mills revealed that MTN had exceeded its 90% target for staff participation in the 21-day program under its Digital and Community Support (DCS) activities.

“As of yesterday, we had reached 95%, and with today’s ongoing activities, including other outreach efforts in Kaneshie and across the country, we’re confident we’ll hit the target,” she said. She also noted the high levels of public appreciation and engagement across the country.

“Many of the people we engaged were unaware of such a product, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The nationwide awareness has been impactful,” Mills added.

As part of the broader Y’ello Care campaign, MTN collaborated with the Opportunity Industrialisation Centre (OIC) to produce 500 school uniforms, which will be distributed to underserved communities.

Beneficiary schools included institutions in Gomoa Adzintem, a rural school in the Central Region, and several schools in the Ashanti Region.

Additional projects included installing computers in schools and community centers and supporting the construction of shelters for vulnerable women.

Staff also educated community members on MTN’s digital products and services, offered training in farming and technology, and supported land preparation, weeding, and beautification activities.

In the Northern Region, the initiative also involved the installation of smart agricultural technology, registration of residents on platforms like the mCare health app, and hands-on digital literacy training.

“This has truly been a meaningful campaign, combining digital solutions with community impact,” Mills emphasized.

The Y’ello Care campaign remains one of MTN’s flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, running annually from June 1 to 21. The initiative empowers communities through employee-led interventions in education, health, technology, and sustainability.

