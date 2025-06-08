YEA Partners With Shatta Wale’s SHAXI to Offer Driver Fuel Support

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has partnered with musician Shatta Wale’s ride-hailing service SHAXI to subsidize fuel costs for young commercial drivers in Ghana.

Under the agreement, the first 2,000 vehicles joining SHAXI will receive monthly fuel coupons worth GH¢500 for six months, directly reducing operational expenses for new entrants to the transport sector.

YEA CEO Malik Basintale announced the initiative on May 31, 2025, emphasizing its role in addressing youth unemployment through practical support. “This move is designed to ease operational costs for drivers and encourage more youth participation in the transport business,” Basintale stated. Drivers operating vehicles around the clock will qualify for additional support.

SHAXI, launched by Shatta Wale in 2021 as a technology-driven employment platform for unemployed youth, aims to expand its national reach through this collaboration. The YEA’s fuel subsidy program targets sustainable job creation by lowering financial barriers for young Ghanaians entering commercial transportation.

This partnership reflects ongoing efforts to leverage public-private alliances in tackling Ghana’s youth unemployment challenges, particularly within the gig economy’s growing transport sector.