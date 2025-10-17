YEA Deploys 265 Recruits, Stresses Integrity Above All

The Wa Municipal Directorate of the Youth Employment Agency has formally deployed 265 newly trained recruits to security and health agencies across the Upper West Region, delivering a pointed message to young Ghanaians entering public service for the first time: integrity and discipline will determine whether temporary positions become permanent careers.

The deployment ceremony brought together regional leadership including Upper West Regional Minister Lawyer Charles Lwanga Puozuing and Upper West Regional Police Commander ACP Francis Yiribaare. The recruits, comprising 96 Community Protection Assistants, 121 Fire Service Assistants, and 48 Community Medical First Respondents, now begin their service across state institutions. For many of them, this represents their first real entry into the workforce, making the guidance from YEA leadership particularly significant.

Iddrisu Abubakari, the Wa Municipal Youth Employment Agency Director, wasted no time establishing clear expectations. He cautioned the young recruits against corruption, explicitly warning them to avoid accepting illegal payments from clients. “I urge you to put into practice what you have learned and also to stay away from taking illegal money from clients, else it will tarnish your image and that of the service,” he said. His words reflected a broader concern about integrity in public institutions, reminding the recruits that their conduct in these temporary roles would define their future prospects. The director emphasized that behavior and work ethics would become the determinants of advancement within their respective agencies.

Lawyer Puozuing reinforced this message, framing the deployment as an opportunity rather than merely a job. He told the recruits that good conduct and hard work could open pathways to permanent employment, contingent on recommendations from their service commanders. “If you comport yourselves, are disciplined, hardworking, and have integrity, your service commander can recommend you into the substantive service,” he said. The minister was particularly careful to clarify the distinction between temporary assistant roles and formal positions, noting that Community Protection Assistants joining the Ghana Police Service must understand they are not police officers. “Those joining the police should note that you are assistants, not police officers.”

This distinction proved important enough for the police commander to reiterate. ACP Francis Yiribaare took time to explain the actual role of Community Protection Assistants, stressing that they function as community liaisons rather than law enforcement personnel. “It is not Community Police Assistant; it is Community Protection Assistant,” he clarified. “You cannot hold yourself out as a police officer, but you are to assist and create a good link between the police and the community.” His emphasis suggested previous confusion or misunderstanding about these roles, making the clarification essential guidance for the newly deployed young people.

The Youth Employment Agency programs represent a significant opportunity for Ghana’s unemployed youth. While temporary, these positions provide income, work experience, and potential pathways to permanent employment in critical sectors. For many recruits, the challenge lies in resisting the pressures and temptations that come with public service positions. The ceremony’s repeated emphasis on integrity, discipline, and honesty reflected awareness of real vulnerabilities in Ghana’s public institutions, where corruption at entry levels can establish harmful patterns that persist throughout careers.

Abubakari Abdul Rauf, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, pledged commitment to the roles while acknowledging social stigma. “We know some people think working under YEA as a Fire Assistant, EPA, or Community Health Assistant is not a real job, but we will not let such comments discourage us. Every opportunity is a stepping stone to greatness,” he said. His remarks highlighted the social perception challenges that YEA recruits face, though he framed the temporary nature of these positions as part of a longer journey rather than an endpoint.

The deployment represents a significant investment in community service infrastructure. Fire service assistance, community health support, and community protection roles address genuine gaps in Ghana’s public service capacity, particularly in smaller municipalities. By channeling youth employment into these sectors, the YEA program simultaneously addresses unemployment and service delivery, creating a mutual benefit model where young people gain experience while communities receive enhanced service support.

As these 265 recruits settle into their positions, their conduct will matter considerably. References from supervisors can transform temporary roles into permanent careers, offering stability that many young Ghanaians desperately need. Conversely, disciplinary failures or corruption allegations will foreclose opportunities. The YEA leadership’s candid messaging about these consequences underscores that the real test of this cohort lies not in training but in the choices they make during deployment.