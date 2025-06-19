YEA, CAMFED signs Memorandum of Understanding to empower girls, PWDs on job creation

In a bid to empower girls and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the job space, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CAMFED Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization, (NGO) to create jobs for the youth across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YEA, Mr. Malik Basintale said his outfit will role out initiatives as part of the effort to generate job opportunities particularly for females and persons with disabilities to become self-independent in their respective jobs.

Mr. Malik Basintale was speaking at the signing ceremony on the occasion of YEA and CAMFED Ghana at the Agency office in Accra.

He however commended CAMFED for their youth driven initiatives and assured that YEA will partner them to explore areas in the economy where jobs can be created to enable the youth receive decent employment.

According to him, YEA have drawn a comprehensive job plan to enable the youth to venture into agriculture hence the Agency’s flagship programmed dubbed “Agriculture for Disability will soon be launched to train PWDs in catfish farming to earn a living.

The Chief Executive Officer therefore applauded CAMFED for engaging YEA saying the collaboration will help unleashed the potentials in women and PWDs to be gainfully employed across the country.

For her part, the Executive Director of CAMFED Ghana, Ms. Faituza Abdul – Rashid Safian said the partnership will challenge women to venture also into male dominated jobs and will build also capacity for women through training programmes.

According to her, the partnership will further address unemployment in relations to women to own their jobs to enable them contribute meaningfully towards the growth and development of the economy as well as support their respective families.

She however called for the need to support girls through entrepreneurial training programmes to enable them become self-sufficient in the working space, adding that CAMFED have put in place educational scholarships schemes as part of their effort to empower the youth.

Report by Ben LARYEA