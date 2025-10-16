Yaw Tog unveils tracklist for new EP ‘Tog City’, announces Stonebwoy collaboration

Ghanaian rap sensation Yaw Tog is set to make his highly anticipated return with the release of his new EP ‘Tog City’, dropping this Friday, 17th October. The 7-track project captures the next chapter in Yaw Tog’s evolution — blending introspection, ambition, and signature street energy with a refined sound that showcases his growth as one of Ghana’s most exciting young voices.

The EP features standout collaborations with some of the scene’s finest, including Stonebwoy, Darkovibes, and The Man Sudais, adding depth and variety to the project’s sonic palette. The official tracklist includes: Empty Seats, Scary Money, Sika Ne Mmaa ft. The Man Sudais, Questions, Miracle ft. Stonebwoy, City Boy ft. Darkovibes, and Wonko Menko.

‘Tog City’ finds Yaw Tog reflecting on his journey from breakout fame to personal discovery — delivering sharp lyricism over dynamic production that fuses Afrobeats, hip-hop, and drill influences. The much-anticipated collaboration with Stonebwoy on Miracle stands out as one of the project’s biggest highlights, merging Yaw Tog’s youthful fire with Stonebwoy’s veteran depth.

With Tog City, Yaw Tog reaffirms his position as a leader of Ghana’s new generation of hitmakers — confident, authentic, and unapologetically himself.

‘Tog City’ drops this Friday on all major streaming platforms. PRE-SAVE HERE: https://onerpm.link/tog-city