Yaw Tog Reveals How Overnight Fame Nearly Derailed His Education

Yaw Tog knew he had created something special the moment he finished recording “Sore” in 2020, but the teenager boarding at Opoku Ware School had no idea his homemade anthem would explode so violently that his headmaster would be calling his mother about missed classes.

“I had goosebumps the whole time,” the rapper, born Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, told Kula in a recent interview about creating the hit from scratch with friends in Santasi. “After recording that song, I knew it was a hit.”

What started as a bedroom project with friends became a nationwide phenomenon while Yaw Tog was still wearing his school uniform and sleeping in dormitories. The video for “Sore” was shot by his friend Kopoku, who helped for free. “It wasn’t funded by me. It was all love and support,” he shared, recalling the grassroots nature of his breakthrough.

But success at seventeen came with complications most teenagers never face. The breakout song, released while he was in SHS 3 at Opoku Ware School, changed his life overnight. Suddenly, teachers and students treated him differently. “My primary school teachers were even looking for me. It was a big feeling,” he said.

The feeling wasn’t entirely positive. Fame doesn’t pause for WASSCE preparation, and Yaw Tog found himself juggling performances, interviews, and media obligations while trying to maintain his boarding school routine. “It affected my learning. I was performing and doing interviews while still a boarding student,” he admitted. “The headmaster even called my mom because I was missing classes.”

It’s the contradiction every young artist dreams about until it arrives: becoming a superstar while still completing homework assignments. The pressure of managing newfound celebrity status within the rigid structure of Ghanaian boarding school life created friction that nearly derailed his education entirely.

Yet Yaw Tog insists he had been preparing mentally for stardom long before it arrived. “Before ‘Sore’ blew, I told myself after school I’ll be a superstar. But it happened faster than I expected. I just believed in my words,” he revealed, showing the confidence that would define his music career.

The timing couldn’t have been more chaotic. “Sore” was released on September 3, 2020, featuring young rappers O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie and Jay Bahd, during a period when Ghana’s drill scene was exploding and the world was navigating pandemic disruptions. The song’s raw energy and authentic Kumasi street perspective resonated far beyond Santasi, topping charts on Apple Music, Audiomack, and Boomplay.

What made “Sore” different from countless other drill tracks was its organic authenticity. It wasn’t manufactured in a professional studio with industry backing; it was teenagers in Kumasi creating something that spoke to their reality, recorded in a home setup with borrowed equipment and uploaded without marketing budgets or label machinery.

The video Kopoku shot captured that rawness perfectly. No elaborate choreography, no expensive locations, just young men expressing themselves with whatever resources they could mobilize. That grassroots aesthetic became part of “Sore’s” appeal, proof that talent and authentic storytelling could break through without industry gatekeepers.

For Yaw Tog personally, the experience taught him that belief can manifest faster than expected timelines allow. He had mentally prepared to become a superstar after completing school, giving himself time to transition gradually from student to professional artist. Instead, fame arrived while he was still navigating adolescence, forcing him to grow up publicly while his classmates worried about exam scores.

The headmaster’s phone call to his mother symbolized the tension between his two worlds: the structured academic environment demanding attendance and focus, versus the chaotic entertainment industry pulling him toward performances and media commitments. Most teenagers struggle to balance extracurricular activities with schoolwork; Yaw Tog was balancing a burgeoning music career with WASSCE preparation.

Looking back now, the goosebumps he felt during that initial recording session were prophetic. He had indeed created something that would change his life, though not in the timeline or manner he had envisioned. “Sore” didn’t just make him famous; it compressed his transition from student to superstar into a period so compressed it nearly broke his education in the process.