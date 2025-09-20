Yartti shares deeply personal EP “Tales of a Dreamer”

Rising artist, Yartti has officially released his highly anticipated EP, “Tales of a Dreamer”. Listen here: https://push.fm/fl/huxrpi6l

This latest project marks a turning point in Yartti’s journey, offering listeners a deeply personal and emotionally resonant experience. Known for his lyrical depth and raw storytelling, Yartti opens up like never before, showcasing a rare and vulnerable side of himself that fans have yet to fully witness.

“This EP showcases a rare side of me that I have never felt since I started dropping,” says Yartti. “In this body of work, I get to touch on a couple of things that helped shape me as an individual and as an artist – struggles, love, pain, hard work, and dedication.”

“Tales of a Dreamer” is not just a collection of tracks – it’s a narrative. Each song peels back a layer of Yartti’s life, blending raw emotion with carefully crafted soundscapes that reflect his growth, both musically and personally.

Listeners can expect heartfelt lyrics, dynamic production, and a unique sonic journey that stands as a testament to Yartti’s artistic evolution.