Yango Group releases its inaugural Impact Report, highlighting $4B earned by partners and growing investments in STEM talents.

DUBAI, UAE, 22 December 2025-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Yango Group today published its inaugural Impact Report, a comprehensive overview of the company’s social, economic, and environmental contributions across more than 30 countries. The report introduces a long-term framework for how Yango measures and communicates its value as a global technology company rooted in emerging markets.

The publication reflects Yango’s evolution from a ride-hailing service launched in 2018 into a multi-service digital ecosystem used daily by millions of people. The report outlines how Yango’s technology enables local entrepreneurship, expands earning opportunities for partner drivers and couriers, and supports the development of the skilled workforce needed for future digital cities.

Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group, described the report as a significant milestone for the company. “As we continue expanding globally, we are committed to scaling not only our technology, but also our positive impact on communities, local economies, and future generations. Our goal is to help build the digital cities and digital opportunities of tomorrow — together with the countries we serve,” he said.

Empowering local partners: $4B Earned last year

According to the report, partner drivers and couriers working with Yango services earned more than USD 4 billion in 2024. Yango’s partner network now includes 6,000 businesses, 2.1 million registered partner drivers, and 600,000 partner couriers. In the delivery segment, 40% of users are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that rely on Yango’s infrastructure to reach customers and scale their operations. These dynamics position Yango as an important contributor to economic activity and entrepreneurship across Africa and other emerging markets.

Strengthening local economies through technology

The report also details how Yango’s technology supports urban development and digital commerce. In Côte d’Ivoire, the company is piloting electric mobility initiatives that help reduce emissions and modernize transport infrastructure. Across markets, services such as Yango Buy & Sell enable small merchants to increase visibility and customer trust, reinforcing their participation in digital commerce. Meanwhile, Yango Food Delivery continues to broaden access to local restaurants and everyday essentials, stimulating consumer activity while creating flexible earning opportunities for couriers.

Investing in STEM: preparing talent for the cities of tomorrow

A major focus of the report is Yango’s investment in STEM education and digital skills training, implemented through 4 flagship initiatives that equip young people with the capabilities needed in fast-growing digital economies. The first of these initiatives is the Yango Fellowship, launched in Zambia to support outstanding STEM students with full financial assistance, mentorship, and practical workshops. The Fellowship expanded to Côte d’Ivoire in early 2025, opening new pathways for young innovators. Alongside the Fellowship, Yango has strengthened hands-on learning through mobility and smart-city hackathons, which brought together more than 800 participants across 6 African countries. These events helped learners build applied skills in data science, machine learning, and urban innovation. To broaden access to foundational digital knowledge, Yango also offered free SQL data analysis courses, completed by more than 2,000 learners in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Zambia. These courses provided essential data literacy for careers in technology-driven sectors. In Cameroon, Yango supported the Technovation Challenge, enabling 100 girls to develop technology and entrepreneurship projects under the guidance of local mentors. The initiative reinforces Yango’s commitment to expanding opportunities for young women in STEM. Together, these programs illustrate Yango’s long-term vision to help prepare young people across Africa to participate in and shape the digital cities of tomorrow.

Community investment and cultural inclusion

Beyond technology and education, the report highlights Yango Group’s community initiatives across Africa, including digital inclusion programs for visually impaired students in Angola, support for youth football academies in Côte d’Ivoire and Zambia, and public art projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo. These efforts reflect Yango’s belief that technological progress should advance alongside social inclusion and cultural preservation.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Yango

The post Yango Group releases its inaugural Impact Report, highlighting $4B earned by partners and growing investments in STEM talents. appeared first on African Media Agency.