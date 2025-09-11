Yango Group launches Yango Motors in Côte d’Ivoire, debuting at Abidjan Auto Show 2025 

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 11 September 2025-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Yango Group, the international tech company headquartered in Dubai, today announced the launch of Yango Motors, its new automotive business focused on bringing affordable, reliable, and well-adapted vehicles to local markets. Côte d’Ivoire becomes the first country where Yango Motors is introduced, marking the start of a new chapter in Yango’s efforts to support the development of modern, sustainable mobility ecosystems across Africa.

As an official distributor for the Chinese brands Bestune and Kaiyi, Yango Motors will provide a carefully selected range of models tailored to the realities of Côte d’Ivoire — designed with local needs, demand, and usage patterns in mind. By entering the dealership space, Yango aims not only to supply vehicles but also to support the growth of the entire mobility sector. The company’s approach is simple: make it easier for entrepreneurs, transport providers, and independent drivers to access the right vehicles on favorable terms, while ensuring long-term reliability and value.

To achieve this, Yango Motors will combine competitive pricing with dedicated financing options in partnership with local banks and leasing companies, as well as strong after-sales support and spare parts availability. These advantages will also be extended to the general public, giving individual consumers access to affordable, dependable, and energy-efficient cars for everyday use.

“Yango Motors is about more than vehicles — it is about making mobility easier, more accessible, and more sustainable for everyone in Côte d’Ivoire,” said Kadotien Alassane Soro, Country Head at Yango Côte d’Ivoire. “By offering cars that are adapted, reliable, and affordable, we aim to support Ivorians in their daily journeys and contribute to the growth of the local mobility ecosystem.”

Looking ahead, Yango Motors plans to accelerate the shift toward safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly transport, including the introduction of electric models designed for urban mobility. This launch reinforces Yango Group’s broader mission: to go beyond digital services and create practical, technology-driven solutions that empower people and businesses across Africa.

