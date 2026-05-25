Yango Group Launches Tech Arm Across African Markets

Yango Group has launched Yango Tech in Africa, moving the company beyond consumer services into enterprise and public sector artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure solutions for businesses, city authorities, and government organisations across the continent.

The launch was announced in Namibia on May 18, 2026, marking a deliberate strategic shift as Yango Group targets growing African demand for automation, operational modernisation, and practical AI tools across sectors including mobility, healthcare, financial services, and electronic commerce.

“African markets are showing growing demand for automation, infrastructure modernisation and practical AI applications,” said Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief Business Officer at Yango Group, adding that the company intended to help organisations implement technology in ways that delivered measurable operational improvements.

Yango Tech’s portfolio covers generative AI adoption programmes, smart city technologies, healthcare digitalisation solutions, and platforms for financial services and retail. Beyond deployment, the company offers AI consulting services designed to help organisations identify where automation can deliver value, build implementation roadmaps, assess return on investment (ROI), and establish governance and training frameworks for executives and operational teams.

Market indicators support the expansion. Research firm McKinsey estimates that generative AI could unlock between $61 billion and $103 billion in annual economic value across Africa, with more than 40 percent of organisations on the continent already experimenting with or implementing AI solutions. Industry body GSMA estimates that the mobile sector contributed $220 billion to Africa’s economy in 2024 and projects that figure could reach $270 billion by 2030 as enterprise digital services continue to expand.

Yango Tech has already begun operations in Mozambique and South Africa, with early projects spanning mobility, healthcare, and electronic commerce. The company draws on prior experience deploying Mobility as a Service (MaaS) technologies in Central Asia, including real-time ambulance tracking systems built to improve emergency response coordination, providing operational precedent for its African rollout.

The launch places Yango Tech among a growing wave of global technology companies targeting Africa’s enterprise digital transformation market through business to business (B2B) models designed to scale across multiple sectors and jurisdictions.