Yango Group announces strategic investment in the Kenyan fintech platform Zanifu to boost SME growth in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, 13 October 2025-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Yango Group, a UAE-based tech company, has announced a new investment in Zanifu, a leading Kenyan fintech platform that provides access to working capital for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In addition to funding, Yango Group will support Zanifu in shaping its long-term business structure and growth strategy — drawing on the Group’s operational experience across more than 30 markets. The investment underscores Yango’s commitment to supporting the growth of high-potential startups in Africa.

Zanifu has established itself as a vital enabler for small businesses by offering embedded lending solutions that help SMEs purchase inventory, manage cash flow, and scale sustainably. The company has already financed 15,000 SMEs, disbursing tens of millions of dollars in loans, and continues to demonstrate the transformative role of fintech in empowering local economies.

“Zanifu is working on exactly what we care about — building tools that help other businesses grow. By giving thousands of SMEs real access to capital, the team is enabling them to expand and succeed. We’re excited to bring our experience and expertise to help scale a business that’s delivering real impact to local communities.” said Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group.

The investment was made through Yango Ventures, a corporate venture fund that was launched earlier this year with an initial $20 million fund targeting early-stage startups across Africa, LATAM, and MENAP. The fund focuses on high-growth sectors such as O2O services, B2B SaaS, and FinTech, offering not just investment but also access to Yango’s global expertise, networks, and operational support.

The Zanifu investment marks a significant step for Yango Ventures, strengthening its role as a catalyst for innovation and economic empowerment in Africa’s dynamic startup ecosystem.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Yango Group.

The post Yango Group announces strategic investment in the Kenyan fintech platform Zanifu to boost SME growth in Africa appeared first on African Media Agency.